Newcastle fancy bargain deal for Premier League ace with Howe keen on £40m star

Newcastle are continuing to monitor a Crystal Palace star and they believe they might be able to strike a deal at a discounted price.

Eddie Howe’s side are gearing up for their return to the Champions League and they have been busy in the window so far.

Having already snapped up the likes of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento, Howe now has his eyes set on his next targets.

Newcastle are seemingly in the market for another midfielder and have been linked with Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo of late.

Along with bolstering their options in the middle, Newcastle could also look to add to their defensive options.

Howe’s side had the join-best defensive record in the Premier League last season along with Man City. They only conceded 33 goals and managed to keep an impressive 14 clean sheets.

As Howe looks to add to his defensive options, Newcastle have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle believe that Palace could lower their £40m valuation for the player.

As Crystal Palace are gearing up to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou, Newcastle think this could push Andersen in their direction.

However, the report does state that Newcastle would be willing to move on to other targets if Crystal Palace don’t facilitate the move.

Andersen would be a solid signing

Since signing for Crystal Palace in 2021, Andersen has been a solid Premier League defender. He has formed a solid partnership with Marc Guehi and would be a significant loss if sold.

Palace still hold plenty of the cards in this scenario though as the defender is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2026.

Although Andersen certainly isn’t short of admirers as Tottenham have also been linked with the defender of late.

Roy Hodgson will carefully consider what to do with the defender while Palace brace for a potential bid to come from Newcastle.

While there is plenty of speculation currently surrounding the 27-year-old, he seems focused on the task at hand at Palace.

“I’ve worked with him [Hodgson] only three months, but I had a really good impression of him,” Andersen told the club website during pre-season.

“He keeps it simple. He gives the player confidence, something we lacked a little bit at the time he [first] got in, so he’s been really great.

“We had some good results with him the last ten games in the Premier League, so I’m really looking forward to the new season. Hopefully we can continue those results and build from there.

“[This season] Roy has said we want to finish in the top 10. I like to hear that – it’s a good statement – and I think we have the team to do it.”

