Newcastle to go in-house for caretaker boss as Bruce sack plan finalised

Newcastle will name Graeme Jones as their new caretaker boss and Steve Bruce will leave as head coach before Sunday’s match against Tottenham, a report has claimed.

The Magpies have stolen the limelight during the international break by finalising their long-awaited takeover. The consortium, led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have outlined exciting ambitions for the club and city.

On the pitch, meanwhile, Newcastle are looking ahead to a busy period of transition. Indeed, they have had transfer links with players such as Gareth Bale and Anthony Martial.

But they must first keep themselves afloat in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle currently sit 19th and are without a win after seven games. And amid the takeover, boss Bruce has admitted that he is anticipating the sack at St James’ Park.

Still, the timeline of his departure – and subsequent successor – have so far remained unclear. Antonio Conte and Steven Gerrard are on the club’s radar.

According to 90min, Bruce will get the sack before Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Club chiefs had pondered giving the 60-year-old the chance to welcome in Newcastle’s new era. However, they fear the negativity from fans towards him ahead of the sold-out fixture.

As a result, they will promote Jones from assistant coach to caretaker manager. Newcastle only want the 51-year-old in the post on a ‘short-term’ basis.

Still, he is a popular figure at St James’ Park and if he turns the tide at his club, he could stay there until the summer.

Jones also has a good reputation in the game. He worked alongside Roberto Martinez at Everton, before following the Spaniard to the Belgium national team.

He gained further international experience by helping Gareth Southgate lead England to the Euro 2020 final.

Newcastle have sporting director candidate

As well as players and coaching staff, Newcastle are also looking at appointing a sporting director.

Ralf Rangnick is the candidate the Magpies have in mind to take up that role.

The 63-year-old is highly regarded in Europe after plotting the rise of RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg.

He was also considered for the director of football role at Manchester United, before they appointed from within.