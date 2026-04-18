Newcastle hatch smart plan to sign German midfield sensation – EXCLUSIVE

Newcastle United are stepping up their efforts to secure one of Europe’s most exciting young talents, as TEAMtalk understands that they are pushing hard to win the race for Kennet Eichhorn.

The 16-year-old midfield sensation, currently with Hertha Berlin, is already attracting widespread attention after breaking into the German club’s first-team setup despite his young age.

Sources indicate that interest in Eichhorn is intense, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all tracking his development closely.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle have made significant progress behind the scenes and are among the clubs pushing hardest to secure his signature.

German giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also firmly in the mix and currently hold a key advantage.

Regulations mean Eichhorn cannot move to England until he turns 18 in 2027, opening the door for clubs in Germany to act sooner.

Despite that, Newcastle are exploring a deal that would see them secure Eichhorn’s long-term future before leaving him in Germany to continue his development until a move becomes possible.

The push for Eichhorn underlines the work being done by sporting director Ross Wilson, who is leading efforts to strengthen Newcastle’s recruitment strategy both domestically and internationally.

Only this week, the club confirmed the signing of highly-rated 16-year-old Ecuadorian Johan Martinez, beating a number of Europe’s elite clubs to the winger’s signature.

Newcastle’s pursuit of Eichhorn is further evidence of their intent to build for the future – not just on the pitch, but off it – as they look to compete with the very best for the game’s brightest young talents.

While Newcastle are busy making signings for the future, sources have told us that Leeds United and Everton are aiming to sign one of their players who is out on loan.

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