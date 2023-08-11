Newcastle hijack Tottenham transfer after choosing next top target, with bidding war to start from £50m

Newcastle United have turned their attention to a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba after he was also linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to an update from Football Insider, which claims that the Bundesliga side have set an asking price of £50million for the centre-back and could increase their demands if multiple clubs make attempts to sign him.

With Newcastle now in the race, that could become the case. Tapsoba was already high on Tottenham’s wish list as they aim to sign another defender to follow up the addition of Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg.

He has also been named as one of Man Utd’s potential replacements for Harry Maguire, but Football Insider‘s report does not mention that link.

Newcastle are now ones to watch in the race for Tapsoba, who could become their latest summer signing after Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento.

The Magpies have been in the market for a new centre-back partner for Sven Botman, despite Fabian Schar holding down the role last season.

At the age of 24, Tapsoba could become a long-term successor to Schar at St. James’ Park. For now, he is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2026.

But there are still a few weeks of the transfer window remaining for someone like Newcastle or Tottenham to buy him.

Tapsoba to come to Premier League for first time?

The Burkina Faso international has never played in the Premier League before, but has played in the Europa League for Bayer Leverkusen and his former club Vitoria Guimaraes.

Last season, he also stepped up to Champions League level, but Bayer Leverkusen failed to make it out of the group stage. This season, Newcastle will be in UEFA’s top tournament too.

Eddie Howe will be hoping to have the appropriate squad depth to prepare for their next challenges. Therefore, a deal for Tapsoba is something that may well be worth looking into.

How high the bidding way could go remains to be seen, but Newcastle have strong financial backing as long as they can stay within Financial Fair Play parameters.

READ MORE: Newcastle to swoop for AC Milan defender with Inter winger set to follow in double Serie A raid