Newcastle in panic mode as elite source predicts exit of vital star; Liverpool, Man City in £100m race

Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes is being chased by some of the biggest teams in Europe and Fabrizio Romano thinks it’s a ‘possibility’ he’ll leave this summer.

The talented midfielder is arguably the Magpies’ best player and played a big role in helping them qualify for the Champions League last season.

Guimaraes has made 41 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle this season, scoring three goals and making seven assists in the process.

His performances at St James’ Park have not gone unnoticed, with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain all interested in signing him.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Newcastle could have to part ways with several stars this summer to ensure they comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Eddie Howe would prefer to sell fringe players than the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, but the reality is that the manager may struggle to keep the duo.

Fabrizio Romano shares Bruno Guimaraes update

According to Romano, it’s a ‘possibility’ that Newcastle will have to sell one of their most important players this summer.

“It’s a possibility for Newcastle to sell one big star this summer too,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“It will depend on the final verdict about Financial Fair Play but it’s a possibility, from what I’m told.

“Newcastle would love to keep all their stars but some of them, like Bruno Guimaraes, have a release clause, so it’s gonna be time to follow those ones in the summer.

“I’m sure they want to add also some players to their squad in different positions, so it’s not only about the outgoings.”

As stated by Romano, Guimaraes has a £100m release clause in his Newcastle contract. Given the level of interest in his signature, there is a chance that one of his suitors could match that fee.

As mentioned, Isak has also been heavily linked with an exit in recent weeks. Arsenal are thought to be extremely interested as Mikel Arteta aims to bring in a new striker this summer.

It could be a busy window for the Magpies and whether or not they claim a spot in the European Conference League could have ramifications in terms of potential sales and additions.

Keeping hold of Guimaraes will be one of Howe’s priorities but if someone matches his £100m release clause, the manager will be powerless to stop him from leaving.

