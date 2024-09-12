Newcastle eye January move for England sensation Man Utd lost, as Liverpool, Tottenham transfer battle erupts

Newcastle are reportedly considering a January move for former Manchester United star Angel Gomes but face competition from other Premier League teams.

The attacking midfielder left Man Utd for French side Lille in 2020 and he has shown why he was so highly rated at youth level with the Red Devils.

According to The Sun, the new England star has become Newcastle’s ‘top target’ for the January window but Liverpool, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs on him.

A host of top clubs are said to have ‘watched’ Gomes shine in England’s 2-0 win over Finland. He is out of contract next summer, meaning he could be snapped up for a cut-price fee this winter. Reports last week suggested that he has no intention of signing an extension.

Tottenham were ‘already keen’ on Gomes but Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is said to be a big fan of the ex-Red Devil and wants to bring him to St James’ Park.

New England boss Lee Carsley has said Gomes ‘fully deserves’ the plaudits he’s getting for breaking onto the full international scene.

“He loves football, he watches football, he’s interested in tactics. He knows all the players in any league.

“If you ask him for any feedback, you need to be prepared to know that he’s going to give you some feedback on the session, how we’re going to build up, or the positions.

“He’ll often say about some build-ups he’s done with other clubs, or what he’s played against, because he’s obviously playing in France, so he sees different things.”

Newcastle want a new number 10

Newcastle’s sporting director Paul Mitchell has been reportedly looking at a number of players who could feature in a number 10 role for the Magpies.

Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler, who can play as an attacking midfielder or winger, emerged as a shock target for Newcastle before the summer window slammed shut.

Mitchell and his recruitment team have also been keeping tabs on Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, who can also play as a number 10 or on the wing.

The Manchester Evening News claim that Newcastle are one of the sides considering triggering Eze’s £68m release clause when it becomes active at the end of this season.

While Newcastle would have to wait for Eze, Gomes could be available in January as Newcastle aim to build a squad capable of breaking back into the Champions League qualification spots.

Eddie Howe eyes more firepower

It’s clear tha Howe wants to add some impetus to his front line, as evidenced by Newcastle’s late £50m bid for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga on deadline day.

The signing of a new striker was also explored this summer. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Magpies were interested in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Like Gomes, Calvert-Lewin’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and therefore he could be available for a cheap fee in January.

Newcastle and Everton explored a deal that would’ve seen Calvert-Lewin join the Toon and Yankuba Minteh head to Goodison Park, but ultimately negotiations fell through.

Meanwhile, a host of top clubs continue to track Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, who, as previously reported, was open to joining Liverpool this summer.

Angel Gomes is open to Man Utd return

Gomes is a product of Man Utd’s academy and was hailed as a top prospect during his time at the club.

However, he made just 10 senior appearances for the Red Devils and was largely limited to cameos off the bench, and left the club when his contract expired in 2020.

Gomes ultimately signed for Lille on a free transfer where he has been given the opportunity to display his talents.

A successful loan with Portuguese side Boavista in the 2020/21 campaign saw him rewarded with a spot in Lille’s starting XI in the following season.

Gomes has made 118 appearances for Lille and scored eight goals and made 18 assists so far. He can play as an attacking, central or wide midfielder and his versatility is a key reason why so many top clubs are interested in him.

Gomes was handed his England debut by Carsley last week in the Three Lions’ Nations League win over Ireland and played the full 90 minutes against Finland.

While Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly the three Premier League clubs chasing him, the maestro has previously hinted that he’d be open to re-joining Man Utd.

“Do I imagine myself coming back one day? Obviously, it’s home,” Gomes told L’Equipe in November 2022.

“I would love to come back. But you never know in football. I just have to keep my feet on the ground, and keep playing, making the most of it. I can’t predict what will happen in the future.”

