Newcastle have joined the race to sign a top Serie A star this summer, although the club faces some stiff competition from around the globe.

It’s no secret that Newcastle are keen to strengthen their wide options this summer and a number of target have already been identified ahead of next season.

Earlier this month, TEAMtalk revealed that they are interested in Chelsea’s Noni Madueke and the club have also reportedly had a bid knocked back for Barcelona’s Ferran Torres.

With Eddie Howe’s side exploring several options in this position, they are now being linked with a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

According to Give Me Sport, Newcastle could weigh up a move for the Italian international in the later stages of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old only has one year remaining on his contract at Juventus, meaning that he could be available for a cut-price in the coming months.

While the Italian winger has struggled with injuries over the years, his quality when fully fit is undeniable. He scored nine goals in Serie A last season, averaging a strike every 245 minutes for Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

Other clubs are interested

While Newcastle have been tipped to join the race for Chiesa in the later stages of the transfer window, they risk being beaten to his signature.

It’s no secret that Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the Juventus star who has also been linked with the likes of Napoli, Roma, AC Milan and Bayern Munich.

Along with plenty of European sides sniffing around, Chiesa is also being looked at by Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

As confirmed by TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti, Al-Ittihad are looking to sign a new superstar winger ahead of next season.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is their primary target, although they have also shortlisted the likes of Son Heung-min and Chiesa.

For the time being, Chiesa’s full focus will be on the European Championship with Italy, although he’ll have a big decision to make upon his return to Juventus.

“My goal is always to return to the top,” the Italian winger told UEFA.com when interviewed ahead of Italy’s opening game against Albania.

“I’m 26 years old, there’s time and I’d like to demonstrate what I’m made of in this European Championship.”

