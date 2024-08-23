Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is a big fan of winger Noni Madueke but Newcastle could make a late attempt to lure him from Stamford Bridge, per TEAMtalk sources.

The 22-year-old scored an important goal in the Blues’ Europa Conference League play-off against Swiss side Servette as they struggled to a 2-0 victory.

The performance did little to ease the concerns of supporters and to boost confidence in new boss Maresca as Chelsea were booed off at half-time.

Chelsea are working on working on outgoings after another window of huge spending. Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that they are ready to listen to offers for Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Madueke.

This comes after the Blues have sold the likes of Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchison this window.

Madueke would command the biggest fee of the transfer-listed quartet. Chelsea value him at around £60m and we can confirm that they would sell him if an offer in that region arrives in the coming days.

Newcastle consider Noni Madueke swoop

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Newcastle remain interested in Madueke and there have been whispers that they could make a late move for the 22-year-old.

Eddie Howe is keen to bring in more competition for the likes of Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy in the right-winger position.

Reports suggest that Almiron, who has been heavily linked with a departure this summer, could still leave St James’ Park amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle have been negatively impacted by the fact that they were forced into the sale of talented young winger Yankuba Minteh, who enjoyed a fantastic debut for Brighton against Everton last weekend.

Minteh could have been the perfect long-term replacement for Almiron but they had to sell him as they were under pressure due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

We have since entered a new financial year and Newcastle have a little more wiggle room in terms of transfers but still have to be careful.

Their top target remains Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi and they have been tipped by multiple outlets to sign him for a fee in the region of £70m.

Spending another £60m on Madueke, therefore, may be difficult for Newcastle if they don’t sell any more players in the coming days.

However, TEAMtalk can confirm that the Magpies’ interest in the forward remains and they ARE considering a late bid to sign him.

Maresca doesn’t want to lose Madueke

Maresca was asked in a recent interview about the prospect of Chelsea selling Madueke this summer, and he made it clear that the winger remains part of his plans.

“I really like Noni. The only problem with him probably is that he has to understand he needs to be consistent during the week; every training, every training, every training. But he is a good player and he is doing well with us,” Maresca said.

“Yeah, absolutely [I want him to stay]. The reality is until the transfer window is open, anything can happen. But for sure, Noni is the type of player I like.”

