Newcastle latest: Kieran Trippier to Bayern Munich OFF as interest grows in long-serving defender

Newcastle are set to keep Kieran Trippier, but club captain Jamaal Lascelles could be heading for the exit.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Kieran Trippier’s move to Bayern Munich is off, with Newcastle United preparing to sell club captain Jamaal Lascelles to Turkish side Besiktas.

Newcastle have ended talks with Bayern Munich over Tripper, with the club stating the fullback is not for sale. Sources have said that the amount offered upfront by the Bundesliga giants was not adequate to convince Eddie Howe’s side.

However, Newcastle are keen to offload a number of fringe players as they try to make room to bring in some much needed reinforcements.

The club aim to bring in at least one before the window closes but are constrained by Financial Fair Play regulations.

This has led to speculation over the futures of stars such as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, yet the club have reiterated that they have no intention to sell their key players in this window.

Yet they are open to the sale of some fringe players and one who is nearing an exit is long-serving defender Lascelles, who has attracted serious interest from Besiktas.

Lascelles, Almiron could leave Newcastle before window shuts

The Turkish Super Lig side have serious interest in doing a deal over the coming days with a loan the ideal outcome for them. Newcastle are keen on a full sale and that is likely to be discussed.

A permanent exit this month would bring an end to Lascelles’ 10-year stint at Newcastle, having arrived from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2014.

There is also interest in Miguel Almiron, who is edging closer to a move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Shabab with a deal understood to be worth £30million verbally agreed. The choice is now down to the Paraguayan winger.

These two sales would allow Newcastle to push into the market in the coming days and pursue some key targets that could help them in their hunt for European football next season.

One player who is absolutely on Newcastle’s radar is Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, but the Merseyside club will demand a very high fee for his services if they are to sell mid-season.

The Belgian midfielder is keen on a move to St James’ Park but a deal may have to wait until the summer, as it will be very hard to get over the line so late in the window.

