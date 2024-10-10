Exclusive: Newcastle lead race for Bournemouth star as Eddie Howe eyes replacement for exit-linked winger

Newcastle are leading the chase to sign Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo amid competition from Premier League rivals, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a flying start to the season with Bournemouth with three goals and one assist in the first seven Premier League games.

Unsurprisingly his rich vein of form has attracted the interest of a number of clubs with the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham all credited with an interest in Semenyo by sources.

The Magpies view Semenyo as the ideal signing to solve their attacking issues after failing to bring in a right winger during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle made a late move for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga to fill the right-wing role in the summer, but they were priced out of a transfer for the Swedish international.

A right-sided attacker remains a priority position to fill for Newcastle and it is understood Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a big fan of Ghana international Semenyo.

He fits the profile for the type of signing Newcastle are looking for and his ability to also play up front as he has done for Bournemouth on occasion makes him an attractive proposition as Howe is short of forward options.

Semenyo could replace Almiron at Newcastle – sources

Bournemouth are aware of the growing interest in Semenyo and they are bracing themselves for offers for the player if he continues to shine for the Cherries.

However, Bournemouth are under no immediate pressure to sell Semenyo having sold Dominic Solanke to Tottenham in the summer.

We understand that it would take a huge offer to persuade Bournemouth to cash-in on Semenyo who is under contract on the South Coast until 2029.

Newcastle will continue to keep tabs on his situation and are seriously considering a move for the forward in the January transfer window.

If they are able to sign him, he will compete with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy on the right-wing.

As we exclusively revealed last month, those behind the scenes at St James’ Park feel it is likely that Almiron will leave Newcastle in January, so Semenyo could be signed as a replacement for him.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League and MLS are interested in Almiron, while Everton made enquiries about him over the summer.

Newcastle eye Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Meanwhile, we understand that Newcastle continue to keep tabs on Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, after making an approach for him over the summer.

The 27-year-old’s contract at Goodison Park is set to expire at the end of the season. We understand that the Toffees are desperate to tie him down to an extension and have offered him a lucrative new deal.

Calvert-Lewin maintains a positive relationship with the Everton hierarchy but the longer he delays putting pen to paper, the more Newcastle will believe they can strike a deal for him.

We can confirm that they would be very interested in signing him on a free transfer next summer, but it’s also possible that the Magpies could test the Toffees’ resolve with a cut-price bid for him this winter.

Everton remain in talks with Calvert-Lewin and it will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming weeks and months.

IN FOCUS: Antoine Semenyo’s fine start to the season

Semenyo scored Bournemouth’s first goal of the 2024/25 season, netting the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend.

He’s since scored against Everton and Southampton and got an assist against Newcastle, taking his total to three goals and an assist in seven Premier League appearances in 2024/25.

The 24-year-old is currently averaging a goal every 203 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 152.2 minutes.

He is also averaging 4.6 shots per 90 minutes this season and 39.1 per cent of those shots are from outside the penalty area.

The winger likes to take on opposing full-backs and has been making 1.8 successful dribbles per 90 minutes in the Premier League.

His impressive dribbling ability helps Bournemouth win a lot of free-kicks as he has been fouled 1.3 times per 90 minutes this season.

The Ghana international combines well with his teammates, making 25.1 passes and creating 1.0 chances per 90 minutes.

He also isn’t afraid to do his defensive duties and has been making 1.6 successful tackles per 90 minutes.