Newcastle leapfrog Chelsea for England star as price-tag drastically reduced

Newcastle United have leapfrogged Chelsea in the pecking order for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi but other Premier League teams are waiting to pounce, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle saw multiple bids knocked back last summer for the centre-back, with the Eagles even snubbing a £65 million (€77,2m, $86m) offer, with add-ons, late on in the transfer window.

Despite the 24-year-old staying put at Palace for the 2024/25 campaign, speculation over his future will not go away – particularly as he continues to impress at Selhurst Park.

The south London outfit will once again be bracing themselves for bids at the end of the season, but they are less likely to be able to command the fees that came their way in 2024 as he is approaching the last year of his contract.

Previously, TEAMtalk revealed that Chelsea were targeting a move for Guehi, alongside Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen.

However, since then, no major steps forward have taken place, with the Blues remaining at arm’s length for now. Conversely, Newcastle have taken more concrete action and are not giving up on the England international.

The likes of Europa League finalists Tottenham and Champions League hopefuls Nottingham Forest are also considering the former Chelsea defender, who is now valued at around €55m (£46m, $61.5m) by Palace.

Guehi giving little away over his future

The England defender has repeatedly been quizzed about his next move ahead of this summer. But the Palace skipper has been keeping his cards close to his chest.

When asked about his future in April, he said: “If I had a magic wand to sort everything out in an instant I would, but I don’t. You can’t control any exterior noise. I just focus on my football and giving my best.

“I want to play as long as possible. If I could play to 40, great. I have stopped trying to figure out where I end up [in my career] because you can get too wrapped up in those things.

“I’ve had a few goals that didn’t go quite right, saying at this age I should be here. That’s a bit too presumptuous. Everyone has their own journey.”

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Liverpool were also keeping tabs on Guehi and that may not have changed despite Reds captain Virgil van Dijk signing a new two-year deal at Anfield.

Newcastle transfer latest: Eze move on the table, Willock exit possible

Newcastle have joined the race for Eze but Palace are desperate to keep hold of their attacking talisman, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Indeed, the Magpies are not put off by his £68m (€81m, $90m) price tag, but Manchester United and Tottenham may provide stiff opposition.

Our sources understand that Newcastle are willing to listen to offers for midfielder Joe Willock as two Premier League sides wait in the wings to sign him.

The Magpies are trying to navigate the English top-flight’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and as a result, the 25-year-old could be sold.

Finally, Newcastle are prepared to let midfielder Sean Longstaff leave for a cut-price fee, as multiple English teams covet his signature.