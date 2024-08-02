Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Fiorentina star Nico Gonzalez as they prepare for the likely departure of Miguel Almiron.

The 26-year-old is considered one of the best wingers in Serie A and notched an impressive 16 goals and five assists across all competitions last season.

Gonzalez impressed in Copa America for Argentina, too, playing all but one game, including the final, where they beat Colombia 1-0 after extra time.

Brentford reportedly had a €40m (approx. £34m) bid rejected for Gonzalez last summer but convincing him to join the Bees would have been difficult regardless.

The prospect of a move to a Newcastle team who’ll be aiming for a top-six finish this season is a different kettle of fish though and Eddie Howe’s side could bid for him imminently.

That’s because the Magpies are open to selling Almiron, who continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Newcastle believe they can recoup £30m from the sale of the 30-year-old and will put that towards a new winger to replace him.

As we exclusively revealed on Tuesday, Chelsea star Noni Madueke, 22, is another player they are keeping an eye on and the Blues are willing to sell him for £40m.

Gonzalez could represents a more experienced and potentially cheaper option, but luring him away from Fiorentina will not be straightforward.

Newcastle battle for Gonzalez; Guehi open to Magpies talks

According to reports from Italy, Newcastle, Juventus and Atalanta are interested in Gonzalez and €30m (approx. £25,5m) would be enough to sign him this summer.

Gonzalez is ‘expected to have a meeting with Fiorentina on Monday’ when he is ‘expected to tell the club he wishes to leave.’

There is a long-standing bad blood between Fiorentina and Juventus, so they would prefer to sell to Newcastle if given the choice.

Anthony Gordon, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool but Newcastle are determined to keep hold of the England star.

The Magpies are set to open contract talks with Gordon when he returns from holiday on Monday in an attempt to end the speculation surrounding his future.

Newcastle are under no immediate pressure to sell though and are fully focused on incomings rather than outgoings.

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is Howe’s top target as he aims to bolster his defensive options.

Newcastle have opened talks with the Eagles over a move for the former Chelsea man and sources have informed TEAMtalk that Guehi is open to having a conversation with the Magpies about a potential transfer.

Palace are expected to demand in excess of £65m for Guehi as Oliver Glasner views him as a vital cog in his squad.