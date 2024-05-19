Newcastle line up sensational move for Barcelona star as TWO Magpies forwards linked with exits

Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in Barcelona winger Raphinha as they aim to build on a somewhat underwhelming campaign over the summer.

The Premier League’s financial rules mean the Magpies will have to part ways with several stars, per reports, but Eddie Howe still wants to bolster his side.

The manager is keen to bring in a new winger to provide competition for the likes of Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes.

Almiron has been linked with a move from St James’ Park amid interest from Saudi Arabia, so a replacement may need to be brought in for him.

Gordon has also emerged as a potential departure, with Liverpool and Manchester City both reportedly considering bids for him this summer.

Newcastle will hold out for £100m otherwise they will maintain their position that he is not for sale after he’s scored 11 goals and made 10 assists in 35 Premier League matches.

Raphinha has been on their radar for some time, however, and reports suggest that it’s increasingly likely the former Leeds man will return to the Premier League.

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle in pole position for big Arsenal signing after contact confirmed

Newcastle swoop for Barcelona star

As with Newcastle, Barcelona will also have to sell players for financial reasons and Raphinha seems one of the most likely to leave.

He joined the Catalans from Leeds in 2022 for £55m and has made 80 appearances for them to date, scoring 20 goals and making 26 assists in the process.

We know Raphinha has the ability to thrive in the Premier League and therefore it’s no surprise to see so many English sides interested in him.

Tottenham and Manchester United have been linked with the Brazilian international but Newcastle are reportedly the club at the front of the queue for his signature as things stand.

It has been claimed that Barca would accept an offer in the region of €55m (£47.2m) for Raphinha so it will be interesting to see how high the Magpies are willing to go with an offer.

As mentioned, they will likely have to sell several players in order to be able to make any more big-money additions, despite the huge amount of money they have thanks to their wealthy owners.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd, Newcastle targets among FIVE relegated stars who could make prompt Prem return