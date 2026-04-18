According to reports, Newcastle United are ‘considering’ selling Yoane Wissa this summer, but his ‘crashed value’ has been revealed.

Wissa was among Newcastle’s arrivals during last summer’s transfer window, with the forward moving to St James’ Park from Brentford for £50m plus £5m in add-ons.

The 29-year-old scored 19 Premier League goals last season, but his switch to Newcastle came as part of a shambolic transfer window for Eddie Howe‘s side.

While dealing with Alexander Isak’s exit, Newcastle struggled to acquire a suitable replacement. They missed out on several leading targets to Big Six rivals before they massively overpaid to sign Wissa and Nick Woltemade.

Wissa and Woltemade have proven major flops at Newcastle, with the former derailed by injuries and poor form.

And Newcastle’s striker problem has contributed to their disappointing 2025/26 campaign, so it’s hardly surprising that a major squad overhaul is expected in the summer.

As part of this, The i Paper are reporting that Newcastle are ‘considering’ selling Wissa, but his ‘value has crashed’ to £15-20m, ‘while some insiders now admit was motivated by panic at the unfolding Alexander Isak situation’.

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Reasons for Wissa axe revealed as Newcastle could sign TWO new strikers

As per the report, Wissa’s value has declined to such an extent because of his poor form, injury record and age, with Newcastle ‘looking to sign a specialised striker’ this summer as his replacement.

It is also noted that Newcastle could sign a second new forward if they cash in on Anthony Gordon amid interest from Bayern Munich and Premier League clubs.

Newcastle will inevitably have to cash in on Gordon, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and/or Tino Livramento to raise funds ahead of a season without European football.

We have revealed that Liverpool are plotting a fresh raid for Gordon following an injury blow, and Howe has sent a warning to Gordon and others regarding their futures at Newcastle.

“I discuss things with players all the time. I don’t necessarily address transfer speculation unless it gets to the point that I feel I have to,” Howe said on Friday.

“After I had the chat with Sandro [Tonali], the biggest thing I look for is the commitment to training. That will be the same with Anthony [Gordon] and every player.

“I won’t play a player if I don’t think they are 100% committed to the club and its future. I have to do what I think is right for the team.

“Players who are high-profile like they are here, they’re in the news all the time for loads of different reasons.

“You have to adapt to it and try to play to your best level with the noise around you. I don’t think any player can use that as an excuse towards performances.”

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