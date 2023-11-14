Newcastle ‘not optimistic’ of signing dream January target as Howe is forced to play waiting game

Newcastle are ‘not optimistic’ about signing one of their primary January targets according to a transfer expert as the deal will be complicated to pull off.

It’s no secret that Newcastle will be in the market for a midfielder in January. With Sandro Tonali suspended for the rest of the campaign, Eddie Howe’s side are short in this department.

In order to challenge for a place in the top four and remain competitive in Europe, Howe will know that he will need to add some more competition to his squad in January.

Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has been identified as a primary target for Newcastle, although this deal will likely prove tough to pull off.

Neves made the switch to Al Hilal in the summer and there has been speculation over the Portuguese midfielder returning to the Premier League on loan in January.

Newcastle could be blocked from moving in for Neves as Premier League clubs are set to vote on a proposal to ban loan moves into England’s top flight between associated clubs.

As the PIF own Newcastle and Al Hilal, Neves wouldn’t be able to make a January switch to Newcastle on loan if the new proposal does go through.

Neves himself is open to the move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle aren’t optimistic about signing Neves on loan, despite the midfielder being up for the move himself.

“Newcastle United are not optimistic about their chances of signing Ruben Neves, as it looks like it’s going to be really complicated,” Romano told the Daily Briefing.

“Of course I think it’s important to clarify the situation surrounding co-ownership of clubs, and hopefully that’s what this meeting on the 21st will do.

“Neves remains a player they really appreciate, Eddie Howe is a big fan, and he has experience in the Premier League. They really like him, and Neves would be open to return to the Premier League, so let’s see what happens. At the moment all parties are waiting.”

If Premier League clubs do vote to block associated clubs from loaning players, Newcastle will be forced to explore some alternative targets.

Man City’s Kalvin Phillips is another option for Howe to consider, although Juventus are also in the race for the England international.

Another target for Newcastle is Atalanta midfielder Ederson. The 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder has impressed in Italy and looks like he would be a good fit for Howe’s system.

He is under contract with Atalanta until the summer of 2026 and it is estimated that he would cost around €40m. Time will tell if Newcastle do pursue any of these alternative targets.

