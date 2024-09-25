Newcastle ‘open talks’ for elite 124-goal striker as January move opens up for Callum Wilson

Could it be evolution, not revolution, for Eddie Howe and Newcastle in the summer?

After a difficult summer transfer window, Newcastle United are looking to strike early ahead of January by opening talks with a European football goal machine, available at a knockdown price.

The Magpies were keen to add a right winger and a right centre back to their squad, but failed on both counts.

Newcastle signed defender Lloyd Kelly on a free from Bournemouth, goalkeepers John Ruddy and Odysseus Vlochodimos on a free and from Nottingham Forest respectively, and young striker Will Osula from Sheffield United.

Their failed pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi dominated the headlines and while they are likely to strengthen in defence, there could be a need for more firepower.

TBR reports suggest 32-year-old striker Callum Wilson is a target for both Brentford and Fulham, with his St James’ Park contract expiring in the summer, and Newcastle have opened talks with Lille striker Jonathan David, according to SunSport.

David was on Newcastle’s list of potential striker targets in the summer, but Profit and Sustainability rules dictated they hard to curb their spending, meaning they focussed on other areas.

The Canada striker’s contract is expiring at the end of the season and he has told Lille he wants to leave, with reported interest from AC Milan.

Wilson likely to leave Newcastle in 2025

Wilson’s injury record means it is unlikely he’ll be offered a new contract at St James’ Park, and with Osula yet to feature beyond cameo appearances this season, Newcastle may need some more competition for Alexander Isak.

But the root cause of a tough window last time was the threat of a Profit and Sustainability rules breach and a points deduction.

It forced Newcastle into selling two young talents in Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh – the former joining Forest as part of an agreement which saw Newcastle sign Vlachodimos – and that will be a factor in future windows, meaning if Newcastle are to sign David or anyone else.

David would arrive on Tyneside with great pedigree having played in Europe with Lille and scored 73 Ligue 1 goals across four full seasons and the beginning of this current one.

Trippier and Howe are wanted men

Meanwhile, another senior Newcastle player who could leave soon is Kieran Trippier. The former England defender lost the on-pitch captaincy to Bruno Guimaraes over the summer, and is not expected to be a regular starter this season.

Italian clubs Atalanta and AC Milan are keen to sign Trippier and could move in January.

Elsewhere, a stunning report suggests Manchester United have identified Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.

Howe worked with Manchester United’s director of football Dan Ashworth while he was at St James’ Park, before a protracted negotiation took him to Old Trafford.

