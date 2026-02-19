PIF spy rare Newcastle opportunity to sign rapid defender Everton are also monitoring

Newcastle could sign their first Saudi player under owners PIF

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle United have been closely monitoring pacy Saudi Arabian right-back Saud Abdulhamid with a view to a potential swoop.

It’s believed the Magpies watched him during Lens’ emphatic 5-0 win at Paris FC earlier this month, where Abdulhamid claimed an assist.

The 24-year-old joined the French side on loan from Roma in the summer and has enjoyed a successful campaign, making 15 appearances as Lens have emerged as the surprise package of Ligue 1.

While Lens are now considering making Abdulhamid’s move permanent, the situation is complicated by Roma’s buy-back option. Should Lens trigger a permanent deal with their option, Roma could in theory bring him back – potentially to sell him on for a profit.

This has added intrigue to Abdulhamid’s future, with several clubs keeping a close eye on developments.

Our sources can reveal that Newcastle’s owners, PIF, have never pushed the club to sign a Saudi Arabian player, but the opportunity to bring one in is a clear appeal.

Indeed, Newcastle are in the market for a new right-back this summer, with Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth set to leave, while the long-term future of Tino Livramento remains uncertain.

However, Newcastle are not alone in their pursuit. Sources indicate that Roma’s sister club Everton have also checked on Abdulhamid, adding further competition for his signature.

