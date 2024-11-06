Newcastle United are admirers of West Ham star Jarrod Bowen and could pursue a blockbuster move for the England international next year, per TEAMtalk sources.

The Magpies are trying to force their way to the top of the Premier League table but their progress has been stunted by the Premier League’s profit sustainability rules (PSR) and multiple injury blows.

The situation has left some at St James’ Park frustrated and concerned that they may not be able to break into the top four again, but Newcastle’s recruitment chiefs are constantly looking at players who can improve the squad.

The Magpies are hopeful that new revenue streams and player sales can give them a better footing in upcoming transfer windows and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that they are considering a bid for Bowen.

Newcastle are keeping close tabs on the 27-year-old’s situation but luring him away from West Ham will be very difficult, given he’s under contract until 2030.

Bowen is one of the Hammers’ highest-paid players and has had interest from a number of sides in recent years, including Liverpool, who he supported as a youngster.

That is why West Ham chose to tie Bowen down to a long-term deal and they will demand a mammoth fee for his sale in January or next summer.

Eddie Howe wants a new right-winger – sources

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that it would take a huge bid for West Ham to even consider selling Bowen this winter and any offers are likely to be instantly rejected.

There is no desire from the Hammers to sell their club captain and Bowen does not want to tarnish his relationship with the London club, so would be unlikely to leave mid-season anyway.

But Newcastle’s interest in Bowen remains concrete and they could could a move for him at the end of this season, if they are able to create some PSR wiggle room with player sales.

It is no secret that Eddie Howe is keen to bring in a new, top quality right-winger. This is in part due to the uncertainty surrounding Miguel Almiron, who has interest from MLS and the Saudi Pro League and is likely to leave Newcastle in 2025.

Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent weeks and he would be a more affordable alternative to Bowen.

The Bees certainly won’t allow Mbeumo to leave on the cheap, though, with recent reports suggesting that it will take over £60m to sign him.

Newcastle transfer news: Arsenal make Isak a ‘dream target’

Meanwhile, Newcastle harbour serious concerns that they could lose their superstar striker Alexander Isak, amid concrete interest from Arsenal.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that the Gunners have identified Isak as a ‘dream target’ as Mikel Arteta looks to sign a world-class forward to compete with Kai Havertz.

Isak is under contract with Newcastle until 2028 and Eddie Howe’s side have been hoping to tie him down to a new, long-term deal due to the level of interest in his signature.

However, TEAMtalk sources state that there is ‘major doubt’ behind the scenes that Isak will put pen to paper on an extension and a number of top European sides are keen to secure his services.

If a bid came in for Isak from a top side like Arsenal, the suggestion is that there would be a real temptation from the forward to enter negotiations and make a move.

But the power regarding Isak’s future is with Newcastle and while sources say it’s not impossible that Isak could be sold for a gigantic fee in January, it is very, very unlikely they will entertain bids of any sort for him this winter.

Sources have made it clear that it will take a minimum bid of £100m for Newcastle to even consider selling Isak.

IN FOCUS: Jarrod Bowen compared to Newcastle’s attackers

How Bowen has compared to Newcastle's attackers over the past five years