Newcastle plot game-changing double deal for Serie A duo as Eddie Howe eyes future dominance

Newcastle United are set for a huge summer after what has been a tough Premier League season. After qualifying for the Champions League last year, injuries shave stunted their progress. They are hoping to end the season strongly and make the Europa League, though.

Next season, the hope is that they will challenge for the Champions League again. Keeping players like Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes will be crucial, as will the fitness of the likes of Joe Willock, Joelinton and Nick Pope, who have struggled this year.

The re-emergence of Sandro Tonali after suspension will also be a huge boost for Eddie Howe. But Newcastle will also be in the transfer market looking for new recruits; the Italian media is reporting that the Magpies are interested in Juventus youngsters Dean Huijsen and Matías Soule, who are on loan at Roma and Frosinone respectively.

Huijsen , a 19-year-old Spanish defender, has played 13 league games for Roma this season. He is a Juve academy graduate, but has only played one league game for the club. Despite being born in Amsterdam and playing for the Dutch youth teams in his younger days, Huijsen made one appearance for the Spain under-21 squad.

Meanwhile, Soule , 21, a winger, has played 15 times for Juve having joined them from Velez Sarsfield in his native Argentina nine years ago. He scored 11 goals in 32 games for Frosinone and those performances have alerted the Newcastle scouts, the article says. It also states that deal for both players will cost Newcastle around £60m, the deal could be struck to make it cheaper.

Magpies face competition

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also said to be following Huijsen, so Newcastle may need to act quickly to secure both players.

Qualifying for Europe will have a huge impact on Newcastle’s ability to attract players. Their game against Brighton at St James’ Park on Saturday will be huge as they push for a top six finish. After that, they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday before a trip to Brentford on the final day of the season next weekend.