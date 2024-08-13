Exclusive: Newcastle plot move for Chelsea winger who could be axed after Pedro Neto’s arrival

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has emerged as a surprise target for Newcastle United who are preparing for the departure of Miguel Almiron, TEAMTalk can confirm.

Newcastle are having a busy last couple of weeks in the window and are pushing to land a couple more additions before the transfer window slams shut.

They are in talks with Crystal Palace over defender Marc Guehi and are also keen to add a right winger with moves being made on that front.

They are likely to let Miguel Almiron go before the September deadline and want to replace him with some fresh talent.

Newcastle have now started making concrete moves towards Chelsea winger Madueke and are keen to try and bring him to St James Park.

The winger is open to the move after having a tough time since arriving in London from PSV Eindhoven and has found himself on the fringes at times.

We understand that Madueke also requested to go out on loan in January during the tenure of Mauricio Pochettino.

Newcastle swoop for unsettled Blues’ talent

Madueke’s loan request last term was refused and left the winger in limbo but he has made some appearances for new manager Enzo Maresca. However, he is a player that the club are willing to move on and will listen to good offers for.

Newcastle know this and the 22-year-old is now a top target for the Magpies, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk.

An offer of £40 million would be enough to lure him away from Stamford Bridge and talks have already happened between Newcastle and his agents.

The benefit of a move for Madueke is that the winger is not one of the Chelsea squad members on outlandish wages and it is likely that Newcastle could snap him up on his current £50k-per-week wage package.

Madueke has earned England caps at Youth level and spent his early years in the Crystal Palace and Tottenham youth system. While he is also Nigeria qualified and yet to declare his senior international allegiance, he qualifies as a homegrown player which is another box ticked when it comes to transfers for a club that have to be careful to avoid running afoul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Chelsea are believed to be eager to make more signings despite already sporting a bloated squad and it would stand to reason that they would sanction this move after signing Pedro Neto from Wolves.

