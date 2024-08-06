Uncertainty continues to surround Newcastle star Anthony Gordon amid interest from Liverpool and reports suggest the Magpies are planning for his departure.

The England international is a boyhood Liverpool supporter and TEAMtalk understands that he would jump to join the Reds should the opportunity arrive.

Gordon forced an exit from Everton in January last year and some senior Newcastle figures are concerned that he could do the same at St James’ Park.

Prior to the PSR deadline that forced Newcastle to sell players, Liverpool had agreed a deal that would’ve seen Gordon join them for £75m and Joe Gomez sign for the Magpies for £45m.

Both players had medicals booked in for the moves but ultimately, Newcastle managed to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh instead of the ex-Toffee.

TEAMtalk sources expect Liverpool to launch another offer for Gordon in the coming weeks and Eddie Howe’s side have lined up potential replacements for the winger.

According to i News, West Ham duo Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen would both be targets for Newcastle should they lose Gordon.

Newcastle plot West Ham raid

West Ham have ambitious aims of their own for the coming season after backing their new manager Julen Lopetegui with five new signings so far.

The latest new player to come through the door at the London Stadium is centre-forward Niclas Fullkrug, who could prove to be a game-changing addition.

West Ham are under no immediate pressure to sell players but i News claim that Newcastle could test their resolve with bids for Kudus and Bowen if Gordon joins Liverpool in a big-money deal.

Kudus scored 14 times in his debut season for the east Londoners last term, while Bowen notched 20 goals in equally impressive fashion.

Kudus generally plays as a winger or attacking midfielder while Bowen’s best position is on the wing and he can also do a job as a centre-forward.

West Ham are extremely reluctant to let either player go this summer and with the duo under contract until 2028 and 2030 respectively it would take a mammoth offer to lure them away from the London Stadium.

Fiorentina star Nico Gonzalez could be another player Newcastle move for to replace Gordon should he leave.

Gonzalez, 26, has informed Fiorentina chiefs that he wants to leave this summer and is keen to test himself in the Premier League, per reports.

Newcastle are among the clubs interested in the Argentinian international and seems a more likely signing than Kudus or Bowen at this stage.

