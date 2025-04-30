Newcastle have identified Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck as a key target and could pursue a summer move despite the centre-back suffering a serious injury, TEAMtalk understands.

The Magpies will have money to spend this summer, which will be music to the ears of supporters after the club has been hamstrung by PSR in previous windows.

Sources state that Newcastle are ready to attack the market and Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck is among their leading targets.

Eddie Howe’s side have been tracking the 25-year-old for over a year, and they haven’t been put off after he suffered a meniscus tear in April that has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Schlotterbeck is not expected to be fully fit until October, but Newcastle are willing to wait for him to return to full fitness as they believe he could be a solid addition to their squad.

The Magpies will need to carry out a thorough evaluation of the injury and his recovery timescale, but if the club feel confident that he will be back to his best next season then they plan to launch a bid.

Prior to his injury, Schlotterbeck started all but four of Dortmund’s league fixtures and helped the German giants to keep five clean sheets in 23 games, also contributing four assists.

Eddie Howe wants defensive reinforcements

Newcastle already have solid centre-back options in Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn but Howe wants more competition for the trio, as evidenced by the Magpies’ pursuit of Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi in January.

Schlotterbeck has been shortlisted as a top defensive target. Dortmund are not closed off to his sale but regard him as an important player and will therefore demand a sizeable fee.

The German international is contracted until the summer of 2027 and Dortmund are keen to keep him, but his sale would also give them funds to bring in new players as they plan for a big window of their own.

TEAMtalk understands that a Premier League switch would be of interest to Schlotterbeck and that gives Newcastle hope that they can convince him to sign.

As with many targets, sealing qualification for the Champions League would help convince Schlotterbeck that a St James’ Park switch is the right move for him.

Schlotterbeck is one of many targets on Newcastle’s radar as Howe looks to build a squad capable of fighting for trophies on all fronts next season.

