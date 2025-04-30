Newcastle are planning for a big transfer window in which they’ll improve in several key areas, and Liverpool star Harvey Elliott figures highly on their shortlist.

The Magpies will finally have money to spend this summer after being limited by PSR in previous windows and work is ongoing behind the scenes on various targets.

TEAMtalk understands that Eddie Howe is keen to add some more creative players to his midfield and sources have doubled down that Newcastle are admirers of Elliott.

Liverpool are open to listening to offers for the 22-year-old. Elliott isn’t listed for transfer, but he is a player that the club are open to conversations about in the coming months.

The versatile midfielder, who is a lifelong Liverpool fan, is a fan favourite at Anfield but has struggled to nail down a starting spot. In fact, he hasn’t started a single Premier League game under Arne Slot, though he has been affected by injuries.

Elliott has made clear that he wishes to remain with Liverpool for many years to come – expressing his willingness to ‘fight’ to convince Slot that he deserves more minutes in a recent interview.

However, Elliott has work to do to convince the Reds’ head coach and there could be a window of opportunity for Newcastle to swoop in with a bid.

Harvey Elliott ‘ticks the boxes’ for Newcastle

Sources close to Newcastle have informed TEAMtalk that they feel Elliott ticks all the boxes for the Magpies.

Some avenues have already been explored as to the possibility of a deal. It is expected that if Elliott is told he can leave by Liverpool, then Newcastle would represent a very good opportunity.

We understand that a fee close to £50m may be needed to strike a deal for Elliott, due to the fact he has two years remaining on his Liverpool contract, and he is a valued player with Premier League experience.

The Reds’ business could have an impact on the midfielder’s future. If they sign more midfielders this summer, he may become available towards the end of the window.

Newcastle are poised to move for Elliott should Liverpool decide they are willing to sell but as previously reported, they aren’t the only side keen on him.

Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are understood to be admirers of Elliott and are considering offers this summer, as previously reported.

IN FOCUS: Harvey Elliott’s dip in playing time

Elliott’s share of gametime since returning from his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers

