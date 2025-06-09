Newcastle United are keen to secure a high-profile double transfer for Brighton’s Joao Pedro and Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, with sources indicating the club hope to land both targets.

The combined cost of the transfers could reach £90m, signalling Newcastle’s intent to bolster their attacking options under Eddie Howe’s ambitious project.

Pedro, the versatile Brighton forward, is a top target for the Magpies. The 23-year-old Brazilian has caught the eye with his dynamism and goal-scoring prowess, making him a sought-after talent.

Pedro notched 10 goals and six assists in the Premier League in 2024/25 and can play as a striker, left-winger or attacking midfielder.

Newcastle have already made contact, and TEAMtalk understands that Pedro is open to the move, enticed by the club’s upward trajectory and Champions League status.

However, competition looms large, with Chelsea monitoring the situation. The Blues view Pedro as a fall-back option should their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike falter, as the Bundesliga club are holding firm on their lofty valuation.

Newcastle’s proactive approach could give them the edge in securing Pedro’s signature before rival interest intensifies.

Newcastle’s interest in Anthony Elanga underscores their desire to add pace and flair to their wings.

The 23-year-old Swedish international, admired by Howe for his direct style and work rate, has impressed at Nottingham Forest since his move from Manchester United.

Forest are open to negotiations but will demand a substantial fee for their star winger.

Sources close to the player suggest Elanga is enthusiastic about the prospect of joining Newcastle, where he believes could thrive in Howe’s high-energy system.

The potential £90m outlay for Elanga and Pedro reflects Newcastle’s financial muscle and determination to compete at the Premier League’s top table. Landing the duo would be a statement of intent, providing Howe with the attacking depth needed to compete on multiple fronts.

As negotiations move forward, Newcastle fans are eager for their club to secure signings. However they do have to monitor their PSR situation and outgoings will stay play a huge part.

