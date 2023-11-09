Newcastle ready to go big with £52m offer for Serie A forward, keeping Arsenal, Chelsea at bay

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘preparing an offer’ worth £52million for Federico Chiesa, as Arsenal and Chelsea have also thought about the signing.

Chiesa has had a tough time over the last couple of seasons, with injuries keeping him out of action for a prolonged period. Indeed, he managed just 14 Serie A games in 2021/22, and that increased slightly to 21 league games last term.

Despite not having spent too much time on the pitch, there have been a fair few sides looking into signing him during that time.

The Premier League has looked a viable landing spot for him for some time, with a lot of the competition’s top sides taking a look at the winger.

As he’s worked his way back to full fitness and performed of late, links have ramped up. Indeed, Chiesa has played 10 games this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Amid his good run, the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle have all been linked with the star.

However, TEAMtalk recently revealed that the winger is to hold crunch talks with Juventus regarding his future with the club.

It’s believed that the talks are angled towards him staying with the club.

Newcastle prepare £52m Chiesa offer

A report from TuttoJuve suggests he could leave in January if the talks don’t amount to anything. Indeed, it’s stated Chiesa ‘will have to renew to avoid having one foot out of Juventus’ door’.

With that being said, if he doesn’t want to stay amid interest from elsewhere, that will surely become apparent.

A big offer from Newcastle could tempt him into leaving the club.

Indeed, the report states the Magpies are ‘preparing an offer’ and are willing to pay ‘more than’ £52million for his services.

Magpies could keep rivals at bay

Over the last year or so, Newcastle have shown they’ve got what it takes to challenge the biggest sides in the Premier League.

That was apparent when they finished fourth in the league last season, and they’ve continued that form this term, as they’re currently sixth.

As such, big names would by no means be put off if the Magpies were interested in them along with other Premier League outfits, knowing they could thrive at St James’ Park.

TuttoJuve details how both Arsenal and Chelsea have ‘thought about’ launching their own offers for Chiesa. Newcastle could well beat them to the punch and secure the huge deal.

