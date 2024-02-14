Newcastle ready to replace 46-goal forward, with Chelsea, Tottenham decisions already made

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is ready to let Callum Wilson go in order to replace him

Newcastle United are open to letting Callum Wilson leave in the summer as they look to replace him with a new attacker, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Magpies are on the hunt for a new striker in the summer, with the club struggling to keep their current crop fit for an extended period of time. This means they are willing to sell some stars to make way for fresh legs.

One player who is likely to be made available in summer is striker Wilson, with Eddie Howe happy to see a better option brought in at his expense.

The club were option to offers in January, but no move transpired, despite links to a few sides.

Wilson’s situation remains the same for the summer and the likelihood of him leaving St James’ Park is high as things stand.

That’s as recruiters at Newcastle believe his age, profile and injury history are not what is required to take the side to the next level.

That’s despite the fact he’s scored seven goals in the Premier League so far this campaign, following his 18-goal return last season and 12 goals the season prior.

The club’s staff are working to identify a new striker who can come in and help them grow, with the Premier League side ready to make changes in the next window that will see them add more quality.

Wilson was offered to a number of clubs last month including Chelsea and Tottenham but there was no bite and he remained at Newcastle. Sources say neither of those sides are interested in bringing him on board anymore.

Wilson wants to stay in England

There is interest from other sides in England and Wilson also has admirers around Europe and could be a target for some MLS sides and Saudi clubs.

However, the striker’s preference is to remain in his home country.

The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2025 and will officially be in his last year when the current campaign is over.

The club is keen to free up wages and create breathing room with Financial FairPlay restrictions making their recruitment plans difficult – that was the main reason they made no signings in January.

Wilson has made over 100 appearances for Newcastle, scoring 46 goals in the process since he signed from Bournemouth in 2020.

