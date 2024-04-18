Newcastle ready to sell key player amid PSR worries; two potential replacements already identified

Newcastle are reluctantly ready to sell attacker Miguel Almiron this summer to balance the books and boost their transfer kitty, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Magpies find themselves on the fringes of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and accept they may need to sell some players to avoid any potential sanctions.

There is serious interest in the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, for example, but Eddie Howe would prefer to sell others rather than lose his star players.

TEAMtalk sources state that Almiron is one player Newcastle could listen to offers for in the summer.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab tried to sign the Paraguay international in January, but the player opted to stay at St James’ Park.

Al-Shabab and several other Saudi Pro League teams remain interested in Almiron and are keeping tabs on his situation on Tyneside this summer.

It is not clear at this stage how much Newcastle will demand for Almiron but as we’ve seen with previous deals, selling stars to Saudi Arabia often commands an inflated fee.

Newcastle eye replacement for Miguel Almiron

Almiron has been a regular for Newcastle this season, claiming five goals and three assists in 41 appearances in all competitions, and still has just over two years to run on his contract at St James’ Park.

The club’s hierarchy see Almiron as a sellable asset this summer, however, as they are in the market for a new right-sided winger of their own when the transfer window opens.

As reported by TEAMtalk, one player of interest to Newcastle is Barcelona star Raphinha – who could be on the move this summer due to the fact that the Catalans also need to sell players to fund their own transfer business.

Wolves’ Pedro Neto is another player of interest to Howe and his recruitment team, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham also keeping tabs on his situation.

Almiron joined Newcastle in January 2019 from Major League Soccer side Atlanta United and he has made over 200 appearances in total, scoring 30 for the club since his arrival in England.

His departure would also give more opportunities to the likes of Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes, who have generally played very well when available this season.

