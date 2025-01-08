Newcastle readying bid for Championship ace to replace exiting veteran after personal terms agreed

Martin Dubravka is expected to leave Newcastle this month after agreeing personal terms with Al-Shabab, and TEAMtalk can reveal the Magpies are weighing up a swoop for a player they’ve deemed the ‘perfect’ option to compete with and eventually displace Nick Pope.

Newcastle are saying goodbye to Dubravka, 35, who is set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab. Dubravka has agreed personal terms with the SPL side and is line to receive a mammoth late-career payday in the middle east.

Dubravka has been at Newcastle United since the 2017-18 season, initially joining on loan from Sparta Prague before signing permanently in the summer of 2018.

The Slovakian has made well over 150 appearances for Newcastle and is ending his time at St. James’ Park with a flourish after impressing while deputising for the injured Nick Pope.

Sources have confirmed that Newcastle are keen to add another goalkeeper and replace Dubravka this month if possible.

They have also confirmed there is still solid interest in Burnley stopper James Trafford, who Newcastle tried to sign last summer.

A deal was not possible last year and Trafford was left disappointed after it became clear he would’ve jumped at the chance to join Eddie Howe’s side if possible.

TEAMtalk understands Trafford’s willingness to join the Magpies is still in play and the 22-year-old would be extremely keen to hold talks with the Champions League-chasing side.

James Trafford viewed as Nick Pope successor

Trafford has kept a remarkable 16 clean sheets in 25 Championship matches for the Clarets this season. He’s played his part in helping Scott Parker’s side concede just nine goals all season.

The metrics and scouting system used by Newcastle has identified Trafford as a perfect player to back up Nick Pope and eventually take the reins as the club’s number one.

He has been excellent during his time for the England’s Under-21’s and was key to the side that lifted the U-21 European Championship in 2023.

Burnley sources are clear that they have no plans to sell mid-way through their season. That stance is understandable given Burnley currently sit second in the table and are chasing promotion.

However, they may be powerless to prevent an exit, with sources stating there is a relegation clause in his deal.

Newcastle are expected to try and replace Dubravka and Trafford is the number one option on their list.

Manchester City have a 20 percent sell-on clause as well as a buy-back option in the original deal that took Trafford to Turf Moor.

However, it’s out understanding City have no intention of activating their buy-back clause this window.

Reports elsewhere state Trafford is valued around the £20m mark.