Tottenham are going all in on signing Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly come back at Newcastle United with a ‘second approach’ for Sandro Tonali, and they have been given a firm response.

Spurs are really not messing around in this summer’s transfer window, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side making ambitious moves in the market after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

The north London side have already splashed out around £55m to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, while they have landed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

And Tottenham remain in the market for plenty more additions, with at least one new centre-midfielder among their priorities.

In recent days, it has emerged that they are making a serious play for West Ham star Matheus Fernandes, who is also wanted by Manchester United.

We reported on Thursday afternoon that they have received the full green light to land Fernandes ahead of Man Utd, though they are also working on a deal to sign Tonali.

Tonali is looking to leave Newcastle following their failure to qualify for Europe, but we have reported this week that Manchester City could beat Spurs in the race to sign the centre-midfielder.

Now, a report from The Daily Mail‘s Newcastle United correspondent, Craig Hope, claims Spurs have had a ‘second approach’ for Tonali ‘rebuffed’ by their Premier League rivals.

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Reason for Newcastle decision revealed as club chiefs fear exodus

According to Hope, Tottenham’s first ‘offer’ for Tonali was worth around £75m and instead of submitting an improved proposal, they have got back in touch with Newcastle to ‘ask them to reconsider’.

Unsurprisingly, Newcastle have decided to ‘swiftly knock back’ this ‘second approach’ because they want ‘closer to £100m’ for their prized asset, who is under contract until 2030.

Still, Newcastle face a damaging exodus in this summer’s transfer window.

Having already lost Anthony Gordon, we have reported that Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento are all seriously considering an exit this summer.

Regarding Guimaraes, Premier League champions Arsenal are among six leading suitors to sign the Brazil international, who has become disillusioned at St James’ Park because he has no intention of staying to purely be part of a prolonged rebuild.

Therefore, Newcastle United sporting director Ross Wilson has serious concerns about Guimaraes and fears that he may also leave this summer.

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