Newcastle reveal Elliot Anderson transfer clause truths amid shock talk of 2026 return

Elliot Anderson will be back at St James’ Park with Nottingham Forest on Sunday, amid talk of a potential permanent Newcastle United return, as the Magpies reveal whether his transfer to The City Ground in 2024 actually included a return clause.

Anderson was sold by Newcastle for £35million in what was a joint-club record sale at the time, only to then be blown out of the water by Alexander Isak’s switch to Liverpool this summer.

As part of the Anderson move, goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos headed in the opposite direction for £20million. But it’s easy to see who got the better deal, after Newcastle’s most expensive goalkeeper signing made just one substitute appearance for the club last season before being loaned out to Sevilla this summer.

And Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted ahead of Sunday’s meeting that Forest got an absolute steal of a signing, given the Magpies’ PSR limitations at the time, while he also admitted he would ‘love’ to have the England international back.

“Yeah, we knew that [Anderson was a bargain],” Howe said. “We knew that the minute it was going to happen, and likely to happen, that we were massively selling him a big discount.

“But the position we were in, we weren’t in a very strong negotiating position at all. And it was that or a points deduction.

“So I said many times we had no choice but to make the sale, but it was not one we wanted to do.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Premier League signings of the season power ranking: Leeds man gains first entry; Sunderland trio in top five

Howe reveals all on Anderson clauses

Often, when a club sells a young academy graduate, various clauses are inserted into the deal. Indeed, the likes of Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea are just two clubs that have made millions from various sell-on clauses down the years, while also having buy-back clauses.

Newcastle found that out in the summer when City were able to re-sign goalkeeper target James Trafford from Burnley for a cut-price deal.

However, the pressure Newcastle were under to raise funds immediately in June 2024 meant they had to maximise the up-front transfer fee they would receive for Anderson in order to comply with PSR and avoid the potential of a Premier League points deduction.

As a result, no clauses were inserted into the deal. So, should Anderson be sold on for a significant profit, something that could well happen in the near future given his current trajectory, Newcastle won’t get a penny. That’s despite bringing the player through their academy and playing a key role in his development on Tyneside.

Howe, meanwhile, also revealed that it will be an open market if they do move for Anderson, as Newcastle have no buy-back or clause advantages.

On the Anderson transfer, he added: “It certainly was a rushed deal because we were on the clock and trying to explore every avenue to try and find another way to beat a points deduction.

“But in terms of buy-backs, we weren’t in a good bargaining position at all, so our strength to negotiate those things was non-existent.”

Latest Newcastle news: Liverpool eyeing Toon star; Dani Olmo links

Liverpool are in what has been described as “internal discussions” to sign a new central defender in the January transfer window, according to a trusted reporter, with Newcastle star Sven Botman one of FOUR new options being discussed by the reigning Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, Barcelona sporting director Deco sat down with the representative of Dani Olmo ahead of the big Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, with Newcastle reportedly keeping tabs on his situation ahead of a potential move.

And finally, it’s a new era at Newcastle without Alexander Isak, but it’s fair to say that the St James’ Park faithful have really taken to his replacement, Nick Woltemade, even trolling Bayern Munich over their recent comments on the Germany international.