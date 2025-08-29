Newcastle can complete a second striker signing in quick succession with a late Tottenham push expected to come to nothing, and the pieces for Alexander Isak’s transfer to Liverpool are finally falling into place.

The Magpies are finalising the club-record signing of Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart. A £69m deal (add-ons included) has been agreed, and the talented German is viewed as the like-for-like replacement for Isak.

However, before Newcastle will begrudgingly sell the Swede to Liverpool, they want a second striker signed and for the Reds to improve upon their opening bid of £110m plus add-ons.

Liverpool are fully prepared to do their part with a fresh offer worth a reported £130m. That puts the ball in Newcastle’s court, and per the latest from Ben Jacobs and Craig Hope, they’re zeroing in on striker signing number two.

Taking to X, The Daily Mail’s Hope – who specialises in covering Newcastle – reaffirmed it’s Yoane Wissa who Newcastle want.

The 28-year-old will not be included in Brentford’s squad to face Sunderland on Saturday and remains intent on forcing through a move to St. James’ Park.

Tottenham – at the behest of Wissa’s former manager, Thomas Frank – have shown interest in signing Wissa throughout the summer.

Hope stated Tottenham are still in the mix, though Wissa “wants” Newcastle and Newcastle only.

“Yoane Wissa is not expected to be part of Brentford squad at Sunderland tomorrow as he awaits progress on move to Newcastle,” wrote Hope.

“Spurs still interested but player wants NUFC, who are closing Nick Woltemade before turning attention to second striker.”

Brentford ready to sell Yoane Wissa

A separate update from Ben Jacobs confirmed Newcastle are moving once again for Wissa.

Personal terms will not be an issue, with the only barrier to a deal being a club-to-club agreement.

Brentford have moved the goalposts on several occasions and are said to be demanding £50m and potentially even as high as £60m for Wissa. Newcastle’s last bid totalled just £40m (£35m plus £5m in add-ons).

However, reporting on Friday afternoon, Jacobs insisted Brentford are now “prepared to sanction a sale” if they can find a replacement of their own.

“Newcastle haven’t given up on signing Yoane Wissa,” declared Jacobs. “Brentford prepared to sanction a sale if they find another attacker.

“Wissa’s preference is #NUFC. Spurs have enquired this summer, while NEOM and Al-Nassr also held talks. Newcastle last offer was a £40m package.”

A follow-up from Jacobs shed further light on the situation.

“Brentford remain in talks for striker Max Beier,” wrote Jacobs. “Dortmund open to a sale, but personal terms not yet in place with Beier.

“22-year-old’s arrival, or another attacker, will allow Yoane Wissa to leave for Newcastle. #NUFC’s new Wissa bid is ready, but they know Brentford won’t engage until a replacement is found.”

