Newcastle still front-runners to sign Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips despite Juventus interest

Newcastle are still leading the race to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City despite Juventus interest.

Newcastle United remain the front-runners to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips despite fresh intent from Serie A giants Juventus, TEAMtalk can reveal.

We revealed at the beginning of November how Juventus were ready to make a serious play for the out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

It has become very clear that Phillips has no future in Pep Guardiola’s plans and as he prepares to move there are fresh reports from Italy around the possibility of Juve trying to sign the England international.

Reports claim that Juventus are primed for a meeting with Man City over a potential deal and could look to accelerate discussions this week.

They see an opportunity for a low-cost deal that helps them through the second half of the season as they compete to win Serie A. Juventus currently sit second in the table, two points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Former Leeds United midfielder Phillips is believed to be open minded about the idea of playing abroad, yet the priority is to be playing regularly and at his peak level – meaning he would seek minimal settling-in time at any new club.

Kalvin Phillips open to Newcastle move

Sources indicate this remains a challenge for Juve to pull off such a deal as the player seems to prefer the option of remaining in the Premier League and likes the prospect of a move to Newcastle.

Eddie Howe’s men are low on resources themselves, as the Newcastle boss mentioned in the wake of their 4-1 defeat to Spurs at the weekend.

Phillips is one of the main targets for Newcastle as the potential of a loan would ease the Magpies’ problems, but other club options in England – including Spurs and West Ham – could also open up as the January window nears.

Phillips – an outstanding member of the England team that reached the Euro 2020 final against Italy two years ago – remains hopeful of securing a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

Having been restricted to just 93 minutes – spread across four appearances – in the Premier League this season, the 28-year-old will want to spend as much time as possible in sight of the England manager in the months ahead of next summer’s tournament in Germany.

