Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC are in active negotiations to sign Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron in January, according to reports.

The Paraguayan international has fallen down Eddie Howe’s pecking order and has made just six Premier League appearances so far this season.

Almiron has started just one Premier League match, back in October, and Newcastle are open to selling him for the right price next month.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, reporting for GiveMeSport, Charlotte ‘remain in talks’ to sign Almiron from Newcastle after coming close to landing him this past summer, although ‘nothing is advanced’ at this stage.

The Magpies were asking for a fee of around £16million over the summer, but now it’s claimed they’d be open to selling him for approximately £8million.

The report adds: “Charlotte have Almiron’s MLS discovery rights, which means they are the only MLS club that can officially negotiate to sign him. Al-Shabab are still interested in Almiron, but the player still prefers MLS over Saudi.”

“Almiron would require big wages to return to MLS, where he starred for Atlanta United before leaving on a then-league-record fee to Newcastle.”

Charlotte FC pushing for Newcastle star

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan exclusively revealed in October that Almiron is ‘likely to leave Newcastle in January.’

We reported that there is ‘major interest’ from MLS and the Saudi Pro League. Almiron earns around £60,000-per-week with the Magpies and has made it clear that his next club will have to match or better those terms.

Sources close to the player have stated that January could be an ‘interesting month’ for Almiron. As mentioned, North Carolina-based club Charlotte opened talks in the summer and are still keen to complete a deal for the 30-year-old.

Charlotte have one open designated ‘player spot,’ which would go to Almiron if he signs. The club could open another, pending the future of Karol Swiderski, who is in the final year of his contract.

Newcastle rumours: Guimaraes latest / Richarlison linked

Meanwhile, we reported on Wednesday that Manchester City are keeping close tabs on Newcastle stalwart Bruno Guimaraes as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his options in midfield.

There is an acceptance from City that a deal will be near-impossible in January, but we understand that they could set around £80million aside to try and sign Guimaraes next summer.

City are looking to bring in a replacement for Rodri, who is out until at least the start of next season with a serious knee injury.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Atalanta’s Ederson and AC Milan’s Tijiani Reijnders are also on City’s shortlist, along with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

In other news, a shock report has claimed that Newcastle are considering a swoop for out-of-favour Tottenham forward Richarlison.

However, despite his lack of involvement this term, Spurs are set to demand around £45million for the Brazilian. Whether the Toon are willing to pay that much to bring him in remains to be seen.

