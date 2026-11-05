Newcastle star spotted with ‘bow and arrow’ sparks police response

Newcastle United star Amar Dedic sparked what as been described as a ‘major police operation’ after being spotted with a bow and arrow in the countryside.

The Bosnian international, who joined Newcastle for £30million in the summer, caused alarm when he was seen with the weapon in a Northumberland beauty spot.

The truly bizarre story was revealed by The Daily Mail, who report that ‘at least SIX police patrol cars were involved in the search for the Magpies defender.’

Dedic was reported by a ‘concerned member of the public’ after he was seen out walking with a friend while carrying the bow and arrow.

Marked and unmarked police vehicles were dispatched to the area around Harlow Hill, before Dedic was ‘finally intercepted around seven miles away in the exclusive Darras Hall estate.’

Incredibly, Newcastle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie and former defender Paul Dummett ‘arrived at the scene while police were speaking to Dedic’, and they were only in the area by chance.

The police were eventually satisfied that the bow and arrow was meant for recreational use, and concluded that there was ‘no threat to the public,’ though the weapon was still seized.

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Police release statement on Amar Dedic incident

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said in response to the incidident: “Shortly after 1.55pm on Wednesday, we received a report of two men carrying a bow and arrows while walking along a track by the reservoir on Military Road in the Harlow Hill area.

“Officers attended and subsequently stopped a vehicle in the Darras Hall area and seized a bow and arrows.

“At this stage, it is understood they were for recreational use and there was no threat to the public. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Mail add in their report that Dedic is unlikely to face any disciplinary action from Newcastle, and he is expected to be available for their game against Fulham on Saturday.

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