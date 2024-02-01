Newcastle star to join QPR, as top source confirms late signing plans after Isak injury update

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden will join QPR on loan before tonight’s 11pm deadline, while a top source has provided an injury update on Alexander Isak along with the implications that has on Newcastle’s last-gasp transfer plans.

Hayden, 28, had spent the first half of the season loaned to Belgian side Standard Liege. The midfielder was recalled mid-way through January, though is now set for a second spell away.

Sky Sports as well as our own sources at TEAMtalk have confirmed a six-month loan switch is agreed.

QPR currently reside inside the relegation places and hopes will be high Hayden can help steer them to safety.

Elsewhere, Sky’s north east reporter, Keith Downie, has shed light on whether Newcastle plan to attack the final hours of the window. The English deadline is 11pm tonight.

Alexander Isak suffered a fresh injury blow in Newcastle’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday. There had been speculation the Swede’s groin injury blow could spark late transfer action given Callum Wilson is also sidelined.

However, according to Downie, “the early indication is the injury [to Isak] isn’t too bad and he is likely to be back soon.”

As such, Downie concluded Newcastle are content to let the final hours of the window tick by without dipping into the market.

