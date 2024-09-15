Newcastle plot statement free transfer for ex-Man City star who’s been asked to take a pay cut

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane could return to the Premier League amid interest from Newcastle United, Arsenal and Liverpool, per reports.

The 28-year-old winger has gained interest from clubs across Europe due to the ongoing uncertainty over his contract situation with Bayern Munich.

Sane’s current deal is set to expire in 10 months and Bayern have opened talks with his entourage over a renewal, but negotiations ‘could collapse.’

That is according to Football Insider, who claim that Sane’s salary ‘would have to be cut’ for him to remain with the Bundesliga giants.

Sane could therefore be available on a free transfer next summer and Newcastle are ‘keeping tabs’ on his situation, as well as Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Magpies were in the market for a new right-winger this summer and made a late £50m bid for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga on deadline day, which was rejected.

Arsenal strengthened in that area by signing Raheem Sterling from Chelsea on a season-long loan – which does not include an option or obligation to buy.

READ MORE: Michael Edwards intervenes with Liverpool already working on midfield signing

Whether the Gunners sign Sterling permanently will depend on how he performs at the Emirates this season and they could reportedly turn to Sane if he fails to make the grade.

Liverpool, on the other hand, signed Federico Chiesa on a cut-price deal this summer but they could sign another new right-winger if Mo Salah departs Anfield, with the Egyptian king in the last year of his contract.

Newcastle battling for ex-Man City star

Bayern Munich are keen to tie several of their key players down to new contracts to stave off Premier League interest, with Sane being just one example.

Attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala is another whose future is in doubt. His deal is set to expire in 2026 and Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all keeping tabs on him.

The fact that Bayern cannot offer huge salaries in comparison to clubs in the Premier League could see the likes of Sane and Musiala head to England next summer.

Newcastle are keen to build a squad capable of consistently challenging for trophies and bringing in a player of Sane’s quality would be a big statement of intent.

Their interest in the former Man City man comes after Anthony Gordon was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

A deal between Newcastle and Liverpool was agreed that would’ve seen Gordon head to Anfield for £70m and Joe Gomez go to St James’ Park for £30m.

However, the deal, which was only on the table due to Newcastle’s need to comply with the Premier League’s financial rules, was ultimately shelved after the Magpies sold Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson instead.

Newcastle’s interest in Sane could indicate that Gordon could be on the move. At the same time, Eddie Howe may just want him as an upgrade on Miguel Almiron – who isn’t part of the manager’s long-term plans and was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Newcastle eye January swoop for England star

Meanwhile, Newcastle are also reportedly considering a January swoop for attacking midfielder Angel Gomes, who has been shining for Lille since leaving Man Utd in 2020.

The 24-year-old was awarded his first two England caps by Lee Carsley in their recent Nations League victories over the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Like Sane, Gomes’ contract is set to expire at the end of this season and he has no intention of signing an extension, so could be available on a free transfer next summer.

But Newcastle are reportedly planning to make a move for Gomes in January to beat the competition to his signature.

The Toon have also been linked with a move for free agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot but his wage demands of £220,000 per week are making a deal difficult for them.

Rabiot is also keen to play in Europe and after Newcastle missed out on qualification last term he is reluctant to make the switch to St James’ Park.

Leroy Sane could be a big addition for Newcastle

Sane joined Man City from Schalke in 2016 and went on to make 135 appearances for the club, scoring 39 goals and making 43 assists in the process.

In a four-year stint between 2016 and 2020, the German international won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and three League cups with the Cityzens.

He joined Bayern in a £55m deal in 2020 and amid rumours of a fallout with Pep Guardiola and has been one of the German giant’s most important players since.

Sane has played 175 times for Bayern to date and has scored 48 goals and made 50 assists. He averaged 2.7 shots per game and 2.7 key passes per game last season, displaying his ability to create chances.

He is yet to make an appearance this season as he is recovering from groin surgery but was named on the bench for Bayern’s recent game against Holstein Kiel.

Sane could prove to be a major signing for Newcastle so it will be interesting to see how this story develops, and whether Vincent Kompany’s side are able to convince him to sign a new deal on a reduced wage.

DON’T MISS: Angel Gomes among eight exciting Ligue 1 stars out of contract in 2025