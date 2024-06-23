Newcastle striker could be set to move as club faces up to PSR reality

Newcastle United are one of a number of Premier League clubs who must be careful to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules this summer, and one major asset could be set to leave.

The Magpies have spent over £400m on transfers since they were bought out by a consortium led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, with very little recouped through player sales.

They are also looking to increase revenue streams, having made a loss of over £70m in the last financial year. Although the club are not forced to cash in on their top stars like Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak, they may need to let some players go.

DON’T MISS: Newcastle given minimum price for signing of proven AC Milan defensive star

Callum Wilson was linked with a January exit and Talksport are reporting he could be set for a move this summer, with Saudi Pro League sides keen. West Ham were also reported to have made an enquiry over the weekend, according to The Newcastle Chronicle.

Eddie Howe, who worked with Wilson at Bournemouth before reuniting at St James’ Park, warned of the impact selling him could have when asked back in May.

“All I’ll say on that, and I’ll urge the word “caution”, is that to sign strikers of the ability to score goals in the Premier League would cost you an awful lot of money,” said Howe.

“I have to get the balance right between doing that and exposing ourselves in other areas, where the money might need to go.

“Of course (availability) forms part of your planning, it would be foolish for me to say otherwise. Anthony Gordon can play as a striker, but you lose him from his winger position.

“We need a squad that can deal with all types of absentees and problems, which you’re going to get during a season.”

Wilson heading out of Newcastle?

Wilson, 32, has just a year left on his contract. Although he is Newcastle’s second all-time Premier League goalscorer, behind Alan Shearer, he often plays second fiddle to Isak. Howe previously credited them for their ability to play together.

“When either one of our two strikers has been missing it has impacted us. They are two high-level players.

“You saw when they played in tandem at Burnley [a 4-1 victory] how good they were together, how promising that partnership could be. We just haven’t had the ability to link them together too many times.”

Newcastle are in talks with Everton over a move for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin which has intensified speculation over Wilson’s future.

READ MORE: Premier League duo join Tottenham in race for £34m-rated Jose Mourinho cast-off