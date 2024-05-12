Newcastle stun Man Utd, Tottenham and move into ‘pole position’ for incredible free signing

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is one of the most in-demand players in the Premier League as he will be available on a free transfer this summer.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle are all big admirers of the 26-year-old and have been battling for his signature.

Tottenham have sent a lucrative contract offer to the centre-back and Man Utd have held talks with his representatives, but it seems Newcastle could scupper their plans.

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies are now ‘clear favourites’ to snap up Tosin on a free transfer when his Fulham contract expires at the end of June.

Talks have ‘taken place in the past week’ and, while there remains interest from other clubs, it’s claimed Newcastle is now his ‘most likely destination.’

Tosin is said to ‘see value’ in working with a coach like Eddie Howe, who has brought about vast improvement of many players at St James’ Park.

Tosin could be a big signing for Newcastle

Newcastle have endured a somewhat disappointing season and sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, failing to build on the 2022/23 campaign which saw them qualify for the Champions League.

Injuries have certainly played their part, however, with vital defender Sven Botman ruled out for much of this season with a serious knee issue.

Fellow centre-half Fabian Schar has also been ruled out recently with a hamstring injury, further exposing the Magpies’ lack of quality cover at the back.

Signing Tosin on a free transfer could, therefore, prove to be a fantastic bit of business from Newcastle should they win the race for his services, as the report suggests.

He has played a big role in a good season for Marco Silva’s Fulham, who currently sit in a comfortable 14th place in the table.

Tosin missed a lot of the first half of the campaign after undergoing groin surgery but has made 20 Premier League appearances in total for the Cottagers, helping his team to six clean sheets in the process.

He makes an average of 1.4 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 4.3 clearances per game and has proven he can be a force in the top flight.

Newcastle look set to bring him in and he could play a key role for them next season.

