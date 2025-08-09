Newcastle have tabled an improved offer in an ambitious effort to sign a Germany international, and multiple sources have confirmed personal terms are already sealed.

It’s been a window of doom and gloom so far at St. James’ Park, with Newcastle missing out on many of their transfer targets. Aside from their quest to add firepower at the top end of the pitch, the Magpies have also sought an addition at centre-half.

An attempt to sign Dean Huijsen did not succeed, with the Spaniard instead opting to sign for Real Madrid. Long-term target, Marc Guehi, remains entrenched at Crystal Palace.

But according to multiple sources, Newcastle have found it easier to convince AC Milan and Germany defender, Malick Thiaw.

Sky Germany led the way a few days ago, revealing a ‘full agreement’ on personal terms had been reached with the 23-year-old.

That was followed by Gazzetta dello Sport noting Newcastle had offered Milan €30m for the centre-back. The bid was rejected.

The report went on to state new Milan boss, Max Allegri, is high on the idea of retaining Thiaw and the manager regularly features a back three.

As such, centre-back depth is of vital importance and the report stated a second Newcastle bid – which was being considered by the Magpies – is also expected to be rejected.

Despite that, a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano has revealed Newcastle have tried their luck anyway.

“Newcastle have improved their proposal to AC Milan for Malick Thiaw as personal terms are agreed,” wrote Romano on X.

“Negotiations underway club to club, as Milan manager Allegri wants to keep Thiaw; but improved bid has now been submitted.”

A follow-up from the reporter then strongly suggested a deal CAN be made and is advancing despite Allegri’s determination to retain the player.

Romano added: “Negotiations advancing fast for Malick Thiaw to Newcastle after new bid close to €40m package, as revealed.

“AC Milan and Newcastle at final stages of talks after the improved proposal and green light from Malick. Here we go could follow soon if all goes to plans.”

Alexander Isak latest

It would be remiss to talk about Newcastle right now without touching on the Isak saga.

And according to a bombshell report from the Telegraph on Saturday morning, Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian owners have informed Isak he will NOT be sold to Liverpool.

The striker has reportedly been left furious at the decision having already verbally agreed personal terms with the Reds.

Whether the Isak saga has truly concluded as the Telegraph claim remains to be seen.

At the time of this article’s publication, they are the only outlet making that bold claim. Other outlets have echoed the claims made on Saturday morning, though all so far have cited the Telegraph’s information in their pieces.