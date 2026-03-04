Newcastle ‘to knock on Sunderland’s door’ and sign £48m winger to replace Anthony Gordon – report

Newcastle United are planning to raid Sunderland in the summer transfer window and bring Chemsdine Talbi to St James’ Park as a potential replacement for Anthony Gordon, according to a speculative report, which has also revealed how much the Black Cats want for the winger.

Talbi joined Sunderland from Club Brugge in the summer of 2025 on a five-year contract, with the Premier League club paying £19.5million (€22.4m, $26m) for the winger.

The 20-year-old Morocco international has done relatively well for Sunderland so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 12 starts and nine substitute appearances in the Premier League.

While Talbi is a right-winger by trade, the Sunderland star can operate as a left-winger and also in attacking midfield.

According to Sports Boom, Newcastle have been impressed with Talbi and are aiming to raid their Tyne-Wear rivals for the youngster.

With Anthony Gordon’s future in doubt, given that there is interest in the left-winger from Manchester United and Arsenal, Talbi is ‘at the very top of Eddie Howe’s summer wish list’.

Newcastle are ‘expected to knock on Sunderland’s door this summer to inject much-needed dynamism into their right flank’, according to the report, which has revealed that Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion, too, are keen on Talbi.

Sports Boom has even reported that Sunderland are willing to sell Talbi, as long as the Premier League club get an offer of at least €45m–€55m (up to £48m, $64m).

Could Sunderland sell Chemsdine Talbi to Newcastle United?

Newcastle may well have an interest in Talbi, but it is hard to envisage the Magpies being of the belief that they will be able to sign the winger from bitter rivals Sunderland.

Sunderland and Newcastle are arch-rivals, and the Black Cats’ bosses will be well aware of the repercussions that they will face should they sell the winger to the Magpies.

Newcastle themselves will not want to humiliate themselves by trying to sign Talbi and then having Sunderland slamming the door right in their face.

While Jack Colback did join Newcastle in the summer of 2014, it must be noted that he left Sunderland at the end of the 2013/14 campaign after his contract with the Black Cats ran out.

