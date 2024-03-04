Newcastle surge towards glorious midfielder deal; Two elite Eddie Howe replacements considered

Joelinton is primed for a new deal, while doubts persist over Eddie Howe's long-term future

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Newcastle United are set to offer star midfielder Joelinton a big new contract, while there are serious doubts over the future of manager Eddie Howe.

It promises to be a busy summer for the Magpies as the north east club begin to move into the next phase of their era under the majority ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Sporting director Dan Ashworth is set to leave Newcastle to join Premier League competitors Manchester United, with the Englishman placed on gardening leave by the club last month.

Newcastle are also seeking clarity over the futures of certain key players, with Brazilian international midfielder Joelinton a priority in this regard.

Joelinton is approaching the last year of his current deal and has drawn interest from multiple clubs keen to lure him away from the Magpies for a cut-price fee in the summer.

However, sources have confirmed that Newcastle are set to offer the 27-year-old star a new bumper four-year-deal to keep him at St. James’ Park.

Talks are at an early stage and there is a desire from all parties to get a deal across the line, with sources saying the Brazilian is loving his time on Tyneside and wants to stay to help the club reach their goals next season.

Joelinton has been an integral part of Eddie Howe’s side since being converted from a forward to a midfielder early in the former Bournemouth boss’s tenure.

In a recent press conference, Howe admitted the possibility of losing Joelinton is a real one come the summer.

“Joelinton has 18 months left on his contract so it’s a possibility he’ll be sold in the summer,” the Englishman said.

“I’m not a fortune teller but it’s a possibility. I hope that’s not the case. I want him to stay. I love him as a person and player. But before a player signs a contract he has to be happy with everything and we are not there yet.”

The all-action midfielder has become a huge fan favourite at St. James’ Park and supporters are very keen to see him extend his stay on Tyneside.

This is a likely outcome, with talks set to continue over the coming weeks, and the aim is to have an agreement ironed out before the end of the current campaign.

Joelinton to stay, but Howe sack fears grow

Joelinton has played 16 league games this season but, like many of his teammates, he has had to battle knocks and injuries in a difficult season for his side, with Newcastle currently sitting eighth and at risk of missing out on European qualification.

The 27-year-old Brazilian has been out on action since January due to thigh injury and is expected to return in May after undergoing surgery on the issue.

A lack of European football would be a blow to summer plans for Newcastle as the club hope to bring in multiple top players in their aim to reach the top of English Football and become Champions League regulars.

Elsewhere, there could be major changes in the off-season, with some sources doubting the security of manager Eddie Howe’s position.

We understand the club’s board are compiling a list of top managers who could come in to replace Howe and help Newcastle take the desired next step.

Among those coming under consideration are Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim.

The latter is a back-up target for Liverpool, though the Reds are expected to succeed in their chase for No 1 option Xabi Alonso.

