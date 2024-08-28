Exclusive: Newcastle hold talks with Marc Guehi alternative as Howe stands firm on transfer demand

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is positive that the club will be able to deliver on the promise of the signing of a key centre-back imminently, TEAMtalk has learned.

Marc Guehi sparked intense transfer speculation with his brilliant performances for England at Euro 2024 with several top clubs in England and the continent showing interest and became a top target for Newcastle United.

While Newcastle continue to work on the possibility of signing Guehi, TEAMtalk understands they have also pushed along enquiries regarding the potential of bringing in highly-rated RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan as an alternative.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle have made contact with Simakan’s agents to explore whether he’d be willing to join them this summer.

Howe has his heart set on adding Guehi to his backline though, with multiple sources claiming the coach believes that his addition will turn the team into a real force in the Premier League.

While Guehi has been a wanted man all window, Crystal Palace have held firm in demanding a handsome fee for their hot property.

Newcastle have devoted a lot of time and energy to the Guehi pursuit but have seen no less than four bids for the player rejected by Palace with the London club are asking for an eyewatering £75m fee for the defender.

On paper, the addition of Guehi would give Newcastle the potential to field a very strong XI with the England man in line to partner Sven Botman at the back alongside fullbacks Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, with an already impressive midfield of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton in place at the ambitious club.

Guehi is clearly the priority target for Newcastle but there is some anxiety regarding the likelihood that a deal will get done in the current window with Palace holding all the cards, because he is under contract until the summer of 2026.

Palace will ask for an elevated fee given that they will need to hand over 20% of whatever fee they get for him to Chelsea, who included a sell-on clause in the deal that took him to Selhurst Park.

Howe identified the need to sign another starting centre-back earlier in the window and will not be happy if the window closes and he doesn’t get his man.

Is Mohamed Simakan a good alternative to Marc Guehi?

Simakan is a player with a similar profile to Guehi when it comes to his age and key performance indicators although there is always a risk associated with signing a player from abroad who has no Premier League experience.

He has been on the radar for Premier League teams including Liverpool and is reportedly also the subject on interest from Saudi Arabia.

As a younger player he is likely to favour a move to England over the Saudi Pro League but he is also tied to a long-term contract.

Like Guehi, he has built himself a reputation for having excellent defensive awareness and a calmness in his play whether on the ball or not.

It has been reported that Leipzig will consider sanctioning a deal if they receive a bid of around £42m while Newcastlle are said to still have a transfer kitty of £100m, meaning they have the capability to meet the valuation of either player.

