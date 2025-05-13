Newcastle United have joined the race for Eberechi Eze but Crystal Palace are desperate to keep hold of their attacking talisman, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 26-year-old has been a standout performer at Palace, showcasing his flair, vision, and goalscoring ability since joining from Queens Park Rangers for £17million (€20m, $22.5m) in 2020.

Eze has shown his ability to operate as a number 10 or on the wings, making him an ideal fit for Eddie Howe’s dynamic 4-3-3 system.

Sources suggest that Newcastle are ‘very keen’ to secure the England international’s signature this summer but they face stiff competition for his services.

We understand that Manchester United and Tottenham believe they can land him, while Newcastle will not be put off by his £68m (€81m, $90m) price tag.

Eze’s camp is open to discussions about a Selhurst Park exit, with the player keen on a move that guarantees regular minutes and a chance to compete at the highest level.

As Newcastle are on the cusp of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, with Howe’s team currently third in the Premier League with two games remaining, this bold move for Eze shows they harbour desires to taste more success in 2025/26.

Howe wants Eze in Newcastle’s attack

Sources suggest that Howe, who guided Newcastle to Carabao Cup glory earlier this year, sees Eze as the perfect creative spark to unlock defences, complementing the likes of striker Alexander Isak and winger Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle’s recent investments, backed by their Saudi Arabian-led ownership and upcoming player sales, mean Eze’s valuation is not a problem, TEAMtalk can reveal.

However, Tottenham have long been an admirer of the Palace ace – whose contract expires in 2027 – and have worked hard to convince him to head to north London.

And Man Utd view Eze as a key piece to rebuild their struggling attacking unit for next term. While one of Man Utd or Tottenham will secure Champions League football next season if they win the Europa League, Newcastle believe Howe’s track record of developing talent – in addition to qualifying for that elite competition – will be crucial to convincing Eze to join them instead.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that qualifying for the Champions League is likely to be a big factor in where Eze heads to next season.

Over recent years, Eze has proven to be one of the division’s best attacking players. This season, he has scored 12 goals and bagged 11 assists in 40 matches in all competitions and has played a huge role in their run to the FA Cup final.

