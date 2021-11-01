Newcastle target making positive moves as net closes on new manager

Paulo Fonseca appears to be readying himself for a move to English football amid links to both Newcastle United and Tottenham.

Spurs joined the Magpies in the search for a new manager after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday. The Portuguese tactician had been in charge for just for months but failed to make the expected impact. Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is favourite and reportedly in advanced talks to take over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fonseca’s name has also been mentioned. But the 48-year-old has been heavily linked with the Magpies vacancy, which is still open following Steve Bruce’s exit.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley recently hinted at a “positive change” in the club’s pursuit of a new manager. And Fonseca could be the man they are after.

The former Roma chief was scheduled to speak at the Web Summit Sportstrade conference in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Tuesday.

However, according to the Daily Star, he has pulled out of the event, increasing speculation of an imminent announcement. Of the two clubs involved, Newcastle seems the more likely destination.

There are strong rumours about Conte replacing Nuno and Fonseca has already been interviewed for the St James’ Park position. A report claimed he was confident of landing the job after outlining his short-term vision for the Tynesiders.

He is said to have named five loan signings he would make in January to ensure the club remains in the Premier League. The Mozambique-born coach was also interviewed by Spurs in the summer as they sought Jose Mourinho’s permanent successor.

Nuno eventually got the nod but never seemed the right fit for the north Londoners.

Fonseca heads list of top Newcastle candidates

Newcastle’s takeover meant it was inevitable Bruce would be jettisoned. The north-east outfit have been linked with many managers over the past couple of weeks.

The likes of Unai Emery, Roberto Martinez, Eddie Howe and even Zinedine Zidane were thought to be on the club’s radar. However the pull to Fonseca remains strong.

The Magpies’ billionaire owners want a new man at the helm sooner rather than later. They face Brighton on Saturday and reports claim they could have someone in place by the time the side travels to the Amex.

The men in black and white have yet to win a game in 2021-2022 and have just four points to their name. Any new coach will have to work hard to ensure they are still in England’s top division after 38 games.

