Newcastle set to test Juventus resolve with €25m bid for on-loan Argentina sensation

Matias Soule has excelled on loan at Frosinone this season.

Newcastle United are poised to submit a €25million offer for Juventus’ Argentina-born starlet Matias Soule, it has been claimed.

Soule has impressed on loan at Frosinone in Serie A so far this season, contributing with six goals and one assist in 14 appearances.

The 20-year-old winger’s standout performances for the newly promoted side have seen him come to the attention of multiple clubs across Europe, with Newcastle reportedly showing most interest.

The Tyneside club have been monitoring Soule’s progress for some time and are ready to table an offer as the January transfer window approaches.

A report by Italian newspaper Tuttosport claims that Newcastle are prepared to test Juventus‘ resolve by proposing a €25m deal in January, following recent suggestions that the Italian club would struggle to turn down such a lucrative offer.

The source suggests Juventus are in no particular hurry to offload Soule on a permanent deal, with his valuation likely to soar ahead of next summer in light of his showings for Frosinone.

Newcastle to test Juventus resolve with Soule bid incoming

Frosinone, for their part, are determined to “hold on to him” having seen Soule emerge as one of their most influential stars since arriving on a season-long loan in August.

The news of Newcastle’s interest comes as Juventus prepare to travel to Frosinone on Saturday, with the Old Lady currently second – four points adrift of leaders Inter Milan – in the Serie A table.

Frosinone, meanwhile, currently sit 13th, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Despite representing Argentina at youth level – and being called up for the 2022 World Cup qualification matches against Uruguay and Brazil in November 2021 – Soule is technically still eligible to play for Italy at international level having not yet made a full first-team appearance for Argentina.

Soule made three appearances for Argentina U16’s in 2019 before being included in Javier Mascherano’s squad for the U20 World Cup last summer, with Argentina making it to the Round of 16 stage where they were defeated by Nigeria.

After Italy manager Luciano Spalletti spoke about potentially calling up Soule in October, last month the winger confirmed that his international future lies with Argentina.

He told Sport Mediaset: “I spoke to Spalletti. I told him the truth, which was that I felt Argentinian.

“I thanked him because he wanted me, then I also spoke to [Argentina assistant coach] Walter Samuel, who told me I was given a provisional call-up.

“I’m waiting for Argentina. I don’t know if it will come now or later, but I’m Argentine, I was born there and my heart always says Argentina.”

