Newcastle United are set to sell Miguel Almiron this summer and are reportedly eyeing Liverpool-linked winger Crysencio Summerville to replace him.

The Leeds star was deservedly awarded the Championship Player of the Season Award after a stellar 2023/24 campaign that saw the Whites narrowly miss out on promotion.

Summerville, 22, scored 19 goals and made nine assists in 43 league appearances last season, and his performances have put him on the radar of several Premier League sides.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton are all big admirers of the youngster, along with Paris Saint-Germain.

Leeds are determined to keep hold of Summerville but a bid in the region of £40m could be enough to lure him away from Elland Road this summer, per reports.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are poised to join the race for Summerville if they sell Almiron, as expected.

Almiron has interest from Saudi Arabia and ‘could be set to leave’ St James’ Park ‘for a fee worth up to £30m’ in the near future.

If the Magpies could offload the Paraguayan international and buy Summerville for just £10m more, that would be a fantastic bit of business.

READ MORE: Liverpool shortlist deadly £172m attacking trio as alternatives to Newcastle ace Anthony Gordon

Newcastle join Summerville race

Football Insider’s report claims that Eddie Howe will be ‘allowed to reinvest the money from Almiron’s sale’ and Newcastle are ‘already looking for a right-sided winger.’

After Paul Mitchell was confirmed as Dan Ashworth’s replacement as sporting director, the Magpies’ new recruitment team ‘have now begun working in the transfer market.’

Almiron played a key role in Newcastle’s stellar 2022/23 campaign that saw them qualify for the Champions League but his form in front of goal has been inconsistent.

Howe is said to want someone ‘more consistent in the final third’ and views Summerville as an ideal target, while Newcastle have ‘previously considered a move for West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.’

It will be interesting to see whether the Magpies submit a concrete bid for Summerville in the coming weeks, as the reports suggest.

They will have to move quickly to get a deal done though, as Liverpool and his other suitors are poised to strike.

DON’T MISS: Seven supreme talents at the Paris Olympics who could see their price skyrocket

Newcastle have made a positive start to the transfer window in that they’ve kept hold of their star players Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

However, they were forced into the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Now Newcastle are on the right side of PSR and they have a new sporting director, their transfer window is expected to heat up.