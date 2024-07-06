Newcastle United are set hand a new contract to star striker Alexander Isak in a bid to ward off suitors and keep hold of a player they deem crucial to their cause.

It was believed that Newcastle might be forced to sell their prized asset to make the grade when it comes to Profit and Sustainability Rules.

However, those fears were put to bed with the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson and now the Magpies turn their attention to securing the Swedish hitman’s services for the longer term.

Newcastle dodging any potential Premier League sanctions has left them in a strong position to hold onto their top goalscorer and record signing, and most importantly avoid selling him on the cheap after they spent £63m to bring him in from Real Sociedad in 2022 and tie him to a six-year contract.

Isak’s current deal is only set to expire in 2028 so Newcastle United are not under a great deal of pressure to get him signed to a new deal and the latest offer will likely be an attempt to keep the attacker happy and further extend the time he has committed to the club.

Chelsea tried to tempt Newcastle ahead of the PSR deadline with a cash-plus-player swap deal proposal, while Arsenal have also been linked.

Sources close to the player say that while he is flattered by being linked with huge clubs, he remains comitted to the project at Newcastle.

Newcastle set to enter a new phase of the transfer window

With the PSR deadline in the rearview mirror for Newcastle, manager Eddie Howe will be a relieved man to see that his squad has not been picked off in flash sales.

Howe has remained philosophical regarding potential exits, claiming that he cannot concern himself with things that he cannot control.

He will be especially pleased to keep hold of Isak who he says he wouldn’t swap for any player in the world right now.

“I think he is [world class]. I’m not overly analysing every striker in world football, I’m focused very much on my team so I’m not the best person qualified to give that opinion but the big question is would I swap him with anyone else? No I wouldn’t,” Howe said.

“When you look at his age profile, what’s to come and look at his attributes and qualities, he’s some talent.”

While other first team stars might still move on, it now appears that Isak will sign a new deal and it would take a huge offer to spring him from St James’ Park.

Newcastle United will not need to manage a European campaign in the coming season after missing out on a UEFA Conference League place due to Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph.

