Isak partner or replacement? Newcastle are looking at a new striker

Newcastle United could send shockwaves through the Premier League after reactivating their interest in a striker they wanted to sign before Alexander Isak – and the implications a move would have on their existing star striker have been revealed.

Isak is undoubtedly Newcastle’s hottest property after playing a key role in helping them end their long wait for a trophy and qualify for the Champions League. With 62 goals from 109 appearances for the club so far, he has been well worth the money invested as a record signing.

But Isak wasn’t the first striker Newcastle set their eyes on when their new era began after their Saudi-backed takeover. In their first transfer window since the change of ownership, the Magpies tried to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims.

A deal appeared to be close, but Ekitike stuck with Reims. He wasn’t a household name then, but went on to earn a move to Paris Saint-Germain, where he failed to make an impression, and then joined Eintracht Frankfurt, where he has exploded into a coveted talent.

And according to the Daily Telegraph, Newcastle have now reactivated their interest in Ekitike and have made his representatives aware.

Their re-emergence as suitors for Ekitike is monumental. This summer, the Frenchman has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Any of those clubs would have loved to sign Isak, but Newcastle’s strong stance of not putting a price on the Sweden international has led them all down different paths.

Ekitike is in vogue as the plan B option for any elite club looking for a striker – but Newcastle could pull off a sensational twist by finally capturing him for themselves.

Moreover, the report claims Newcastle want him to play ALONGSIDE Isak. The striker he’d be replacing in their squad would be Callum Wilson, whose contract recently expired.

The prospect of Newcastle having a second elite striker in their lineup should ignite fear into their rivals, especially if Isak is sticking around as expected.

However, Eddie Howe’s side would have to invest heavily in order to land Ekitike, who has a release clause worth approximately £86m.

Newcastle need to spend big on striker pair

After a season in which he scored 22 goals from 48 games, the German side aren’t in much of a mood for discounts.

Newcastle are also ready to spend on keeping Isak, whose contract they are ready to upgrade.

The 25-year-old is still contracted until 2028 at St. James’ Park, but he is in line for a payrise in another strong signal of Newcastle’s desire to keep him as a cornerstone of their project.

It remains to be seen whether Howe would consider changing Newcastle’s formation to simultaneously deploy Isak and Ekitike, but it is known that they were in the market for Joao Pedro as another forward to throw into the mix before he switched from Brighton to Chelsea.

Newcastle also announced the signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest this week in a £55m deal to strengthen their options on the wing.

As for Ekitike, they remain cautious after not being able to wrap up a deal before. But they have made their intentions clear and there should be further developments.

In other news, a Newcastle player other than Isak has been linked with Liverpool as a replacement for someone whose future at Anfield is in doubt.

Timeline: The rise of Hugo Ekitike

July 12, 2020: Signs his first professional contract with Reims after developing in the academy and playing for the B team.

October 17, 2020: Makes his first-team debut for Reims in a Ligue 1 loss to Lorient.

January 29, 2021: Moves on loan for the rest of the season to Vejle Boldklub in the Danish Superliga, where he goes on to score three goals in 11 games.

September 12, 2021: Scores his first senior goal for Reims in a win over Rennes.

January 31, 2022: Turns down a move to Newcastle United despite Reims accepting a bid by the Premier League side.

May 21, 2022: Closes out the season by scoring his 10th goal of the campaign for Reims.

July 16, 2022: Joins Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, after a total of 11 goals in 26 games for Reims.

August 6, 2022: Comes on against Clermont to make his PSG debut.

October 1, 2022: Makes his first start for PSG in a win over Nice.

October 11, 2022: Plays in the Champions League for the first time, appearing as a substitute against Benfica.

November 13, 2022: Scores his first goal for PSG against Auxerre.

May 27, 2023: Becomes a Ligue 1 champion with PSG.

February 1, 2024: Moves to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan with an option to buy, after only playing once for PSG in the first half of the season.

February 3, 2024: Makes his Eintracht debut as a substitute against FC Koln.

April 19, 2024: Scores his first goal for Eintracht in a win against Augsburg, starting a run of three consecutive Bundesliga apps with a goal.

April 26, 2024: Makes his move to Frankfurt permanent, thus ending his PSG career for good with just four goals from 33 games behind him.

August 19, 2024: Marks his first appearance of the new season with a brace in the cup against Eintracht Braunschweig.

September 26, 2024: Scores his first European goal in a Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen, also providing an assist and matching his goal tally already from the previous season.

December 1, 2024: Reaches double figures of goals for the season within 18 games.

January 26, 2025: Extends his scoring streak to four games in a row with a brace against Hoffenheim.

March 21, 2025: Scores a hat-trick against England’s U21s for France U21.

April 10, 2025: Reaches the tally of 20 goals in all competitions for the 2024-25 season by scoring against Spurs.

May 17, 2025: Finishes the 2024-25 season with 22 goals and 12 assists from 48 appearances.