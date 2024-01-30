Newcastle transfer ‘ruled out’ despite Howe’s wishes; agreement in principle torched by player

Miguel Almiron looks set to remain at Newcastle until the end of the season despite Eddie Howe reportedly being willing to sell the winger.

The Paraguay international played a key role in the Magpies’ success last season, scoring an impressive 11 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Almiron remains an important player for Newcastle but has struggled to replicate his previous form this term, netting five times in 31 matches so far.

Recent reports have suggested that the 29-year-old is on the verge of joining Al Shabab, with Newcastle demanding £30m for his services.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk last week, Newcastle reached an agreement in principle with Al Shabab.

However, Almiron had not yet agreed to the move and was concerned about the potential ramifications a move to Saudi could have on his career.

Our sources confirmed at the time he remains committed to Newcastle despite Howe’s willingness to move him on.

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions: Man Utd misery at Molineux; big Liverpool v Chelsea verdict; Arsenal in cruise control

Almiron move to Saudi now OFF

A report from journalist Craig Hope has now backed up our report on Almiron’s future.

“Miguel Almiron has travelled play against Villa with Newcastle,” Hope wrote on X.

“Still not 100% after illness but is in the squad, and that would rule out move to Saudi (whose deadline is tonight).”

As Hope mentions, Almiron has been touch-and-go whether he would be able to feature against Aston Villa due to ‘illness,’ which only added fuel to the speculation surrounding him.

The links with Saudi came amid Newcastle concerns with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, which could mean they have to sell key players to balance the books.

Receiving £30m for Almiron would have helped in that regard, although it’s unclear whether Al Shabab had agreed to pay that much.

Nevertheless, the winger now looks set to remain at St James’ Park until at least the end of the season, with his contract valid until 2026.

Another Newcastle player who has been linked with an exit is Callum Wilson.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the England striker, with Mauricio Pochettino thought to be a big admirer of his.

The Magpies are considering selling Wilson, but that is much more likely to happen at the end of the season than this month.

DON’T MISS: ‘I’ve not thrown my toys out the pram’ – Newcastle star Trippier speaks out on Bayern Munich interest