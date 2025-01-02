Martin Dubravka could be heading out of Newcastle this month

Newcastle United have a big decision to make over goalkeeper Martin Dubravka amid growing interest from Saudi Pro League team Al-Shabab.

The Slovakia international has made 169 appearances for Newcastle to date but minutes have, largely, been hard to come by since the start of the 2022/23 season.

The 2022 arrival of Nick Pope has kept Dubravka on the bench more often than not, but whenever the England international has been injured, the veteran has performed admirably for Eddie Howe’s men.

In the absence of the injured Pope (knee), the 35-year-old has been in goal for Newcastle’s past five matches, where he has kept four clean sheets and conceded just one goal.

That has led to praise for the Slovakian from manager Eddie Howe and Newcastle fans alike but during a time when they need him in between the sticks, Al-Shabab are very keen to get a deal done.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Saudi side have made an approach for his services, have offered him a deal that could run until the summer of 2026, and want to recruit him in January – even though he would be a free agent in the summer.

Our sources understand the offer would be six months up front and includes an option to extend by a year after the end of the current campaign (May 2025).

We understand that Newcastle are keen to get some players off the books to make way for potential incomings this summer and ahead of the ex-Manchester United loanee turning 36 this month, Al-Shabab are offering him one last big pay day.

Howe’s stance on keeper Dubravka

TEAMtalk understand the Saudi team don’t want to wait six months to sign Dubravka as they risk being gazumped by other teams. On the face of it, they are well stocked in the goalkeeping department as they also have Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy, and Mark Gillespie as alternative options.

While Howe admitted Dubravka’s future is not “clear-cut”, he has also said it does not make “sense” to offload the man who is currently first-choice – although Pope is expected back in a few weeks.

Last month, the ex-Bournemouth boss said: “Certainly, we wouldn’t want to lose the goalkeeper that’s playing for us currently, that wouldn’t make sense. So, no, that isn’t a deal we would want to sanction currently.”

He added: “But he’s certainly doing very well, I’ve been pleased with his re-introduction into the team, I think he’s given us a calmness and composure and he’s made a couple of really good saves, let’s not forget his save at 1-0 against Ipswich Town, it was a big moment in the game.

“Delighted with how he is playing and yeah, he’s involved for us at the minute and is doing a great job. I’d say he is low maintenance, which is great from my perspective.”

Newcastle transfer roundup: Rashford links, Liverpool want Isak

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford admitted he was ready for a “new challenge” last month and speculation has gone into overdrive that he will leave the club in 2025.

Furthermore, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Newcastle are said to have ‘shown interest’ in the 27-year-old’s services.

Newcastle tried and failed to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi over the summer as the Eagles held firm on one of their prized assets.

And reports suggest Liverpool may win the race to sign the England international with a big-money bid of their own.

The Reds are also interested in Newcastle talisman Alexander Isak as they consider offloading forward Darwin Nunez.

Dubravka’s time at Newcastle so far